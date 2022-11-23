SALT LAKE CITY — Max Toombs poured in 44 points to lead Corner Canyon past Bishop Walsh, 88-63, on Wednesday afternoon.
The matchup was part of the 5 for the Fight Hoopfest. The Spartans (1-2, 0-1 National Interscholastic Basketball Conference) fell to Wasatch Academy, 63-50, on Tuesday.
Toombs isn’t a heralded prospect, but that may change soon after the guard drilled 8 of 14 3-pointers, helping key Corner Canyon to a 22-8 lead after the opening quarter.
Toombs made 14 of 26 shots from the field overall and 8 of 10 free throws.
Bishop Walsh cut its deficit to 38-28 by halftime, but a 50-35 second-half performance by Corner Canyon allowed the squad from Utah to pull away.
Corner Canyon dominated the boards, pulling down 52 rebounds — 20 on the offensive end — compared to the Spartans’ 28. Brody Kozlowski corralled a game-high 19 boards to go along with his 11 points. Taylor Feroah also notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Mike Williams, an LSU signee, led Bishop Walsh with 18 points on 7 of 21 shooting to go along with five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Savon Sutton scored 10 points with seven assists, and Camren Fleming garnered 11 points.
Bishop Walsh did well taking care of the ball, surrendering just five turnovers compared to 10 for Corner Canyon.
The Spartans made 22 of 61 shots (36.1%), 7 of 22 3-pointers (31.8%) and 12 of 18 free throws (66.7%). Corner Canyon was 32 of 68 from the field (47.1%), 14 of 34 on treys (41.2%) and 10 of 13 from the charity stripe (76.9%).
Bishop Walsh hosts Takoma Academy on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
