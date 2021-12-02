CUMBERLAND — If you just looked at the stat sheet in Bishop Walsh’s defeat to La Lumiere on Thursday night, there aren’t many positives for the Spartans. Head coach Dan Prete saw plenty.
Bishop Walsh, returning just three players, struggled on offense, but it continued to battle. It was the first game of the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference slate, and for some Spartans, it was their first-ever game against the best of the best.
Bishop Walsh was thrown into the fire against nationally-ranked La Lumiere, and the school from Cumberland fell, 57-36, to open the Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase on Thursday night.
“I thought defensively we were actually really good,” Prete said. “You hold a team like that to 57 points, and probably 10 of them were because we had to start gambling a little bit.
“Our shot selection, because our nerves were ramped up, got us down quick. ... For a group of kids that haven’t played in this yet, I’ll tell you what, they fought defensively. So I was really happy.”
Playing in front of fans for the first time in two seasons at a packed Bob Kirk Arena, and with the pressures of playing on nationally broadcasted ESPN+, nerves were to be expected.
Bishop Walsh started slow. The Spartans settled far too often for 3-pointers in the early going, as six of their eight first-quarter field goal attempts were from behind the arc.
BW was just 2 of 20 from the field in the first half; meanwhile, La Lumiere utilized a trio of scorers in Jeremy Fears, Ryan Mabrey and Aden Holloway, who each had six points at the break for a 26-14 lead. Fears and Holloway are both highly sought-after 4-star recruits.
“We could get better shot selection,” BW’s Travis Roberts said. “I thought our defense was pretty good. We still have to rebound better on offense.
“I’m not gonna lie, the first half I think we were pretty nervous. Playing in front of T.V. and crowds, because we haven’t done that in like two years. By the second half, we all got more comfortable, we weren’t as nervous.”
The new half breathed new life into BW, and Roberts was a big reason why. The senior pulled up in the mid-range to cut the Spartans’ deficit to 28-20. And after a long rebound on the defensive end, Maor Nekrashevich slammed home a transition dunk to pull within six with 3:55 left in the third.
La Lumiere countered with a quick 4-0 burst, but Roberts drilled a triple to get back within 32-25. Roberts, a Waldorf native, finished with a team-high 14 points on 5 of 13 shooting with five rebounds.
The senior, one of BW’s two fourth-years along with Tailon Manson, has stepped into a leadership role this season. Roberts said he’s still learning to be a mentor on the court, but Prete is happy with his 6-foot-6 wing’s progress.
“Travis has been in our system,” Prete said, “so he’s trying sometimes to be the leader on the court, the coach on the court, as he’s still trying to get his own sometimes. When he was making it simple, he was pretty good.”
“That’s a big step for Travis, he’s played behind some really good seniors the last couple of years. Now he’s the one stepping up, and he’s doing a great job of it. It’s preparation for college, and that’s what he’s doing.”
At that juncture late in the third quarter, the Spartans had outscored La Lumiere, 11-6, in the period. Playing with confidence, Bishop Walsh was driving to the basket and breaking down the defense.
“We didn’t hit a lot of shots today,” Mikey Allen, a Cumberland native, said. “We settle too much for shots. We need to be more aggressive.”
La Lumiere had a response. A pair of Halloway threes sandwiched a transition lay-in by Mabrey and in no time, an 8-0 run erased the Spartans’ momentum.
Bishop Walsh played better again in stretches during the fourth quarter, but La Lumiere proved to just be too much, outscoring hosts BW, 17-11, in the period to win by 21.
“The consistency will come, it’s just going to take a couple games to get to it,” Prete said. “It’s hard for a kid to understand that, but for coaches, you can see that. It’s going to take some time, especially learning how to play together. When they did do it, they did a lot of good things.”
Nakrashevich had an efficient night for BW with seven points on 3 of 4 shooting and a 3-pointer. Jason Rivera scored six points — all at the foul line — with seven boards. Daniel Dormu tallied five points, and TJ Robinson ended with four.
Holloway was a machine for La Lumiere, scoring 20 points in just 22 minutes on 8 of 10 shooting to go along with six rebounds. Mabrey tallied 12 points and Chisom Okpara, a Harvard commit, scored nine with seven boards.
La Lumiere shot 44% from the field to Bishop Walsh’s 20.8% mark, though the Spartans were efficient from the charity stripe making 13 of 18 chances. La Lumiere dominated the glass, 40-23, and had more assists, 10-3. Both teams ended with 12 turnovers.
More important than the state sheet, for the first time in a while in Cumberland, elite-level high school basketball is back in town. It’s especially satisfying after playing in crowd-less venues for the last year-plus.
“It’s a lot of fun to have people,” Prete said. “Cumberland’s always been so good to us. Just to have people out here supporting and give them something to root for. Hopefully, we make them proud.”
“It feels great having the whole town of Cumberland here,” Roberts said. “When we make good shots, they’re loud and it gives us energy.”
Bishop Walsh faced Legacy Early College last night, and it faces Wasatch today at 3 p.m. at Bob Kirk Arena at Allegany College.
The last time the Spartans faced Wasatch in that same arena, they nearly upset the then-top-5 team in the country, falling 60-55. BW even had a chance at a tying 3-pointer late in the game.
Bishop Walsh has proven it can be competitive against top teams. Prete and his upper-class leaders just have to prove to the young guys that they’re good enough to beat them.
“We definitely need to bring that grit,” Roberts said. “I feel like a team can be more talented, but if we just play hard and just work harder, I feel like we can come up with the dub. In this conference, we’re talented, but we’re playing against more talented teams. If we just get that dog in us, the whole game, then we should come up with some dubs”
