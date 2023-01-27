CUMBERLAND — While Groundhog Day isn't for another week for most of the population, Dan Prete has been in a version of his own all season.
The Bishop Walsh head coach has seen his team play well for large stretches of games, but the Spartans eventually hit a wall on the offensive end of the floor. It happened again against First Love of Scotland Campus on Thursday night.
After a back-and-forth first half, First Love hit seven 3-pointers following the break, and Bishop Walsh struggled to finish at the rim as the Spartans fell at home, 64-49.
"It's the same day, and the same game, every time," Prete said. "I can't fathom how many missed lay-ups (we had). I don't know if they're thinking too hard about it now or what.
"To their credit, they're playing against the best teams in the country. These are our 'easy' games: Paul VI (the No. 3 team in the ESPN SCNext Top 25), this team. It's just so frustrating, you get the shots, you get what you want, and you can't finish."
The midweek non-conference bout was a momentary reprieve for Bishop Walsh (3-12) from its brutal slate of the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, which picks up with No. 9 Long Island Lutheran and La Lumiere next weekend in New Jersey.
The Spartans found themselves in good position early Thursday, trailing 14-12 after the first quarter and leading 24-19 late in the half. First Love used an 8-0 run to go up 27-26 at intermission.
However, First Love caught fire from beyond the arc in the third burying five 3-pointers, with three coming off the fingertips of Tariq Francis — who scored all of his game-high 19 points after halftime.
Bishop Walsh remained within striking distance trailing 50-42 after three, but after another Francis trey early in the fourth, the Spartans wouldn't get closer than 10 points the rest of the way.
"I thought defensively, we were tremendous," said First Love head coach Tony Bergeron, who was previously an assistant at UMass. "The young freshman (Akol Nyok) came in and changed the game, he had six blocked shots. Made it very difficult for them to get anything at the basket.
"Then when they went to the zone, we started hitting 3s and opened it up."
The Spartans weren't without their share of highlight plays — the most electric a transition alley-oop from Mike Williams to Soloman Mustafa-Reid midway through the fourth.
Yet the missed open shots, which in turn affected the Spartans' effort on the other end of the floor, were what doomed Bishop Walsh.
"You get so high (defensively), and then you kind of lose that mojo when you can't finish or make free throws," Prete said. "Now you're short on a closeout. Now you're reaching rather than moving your feet to stay in front of the ball.
"We get so many good looks and can't finish. It's one of the most frustrating seasons in a long time. We have a good group and nice kids."
Williams, a Louisiana State signee, led the Bishop Walsh offense with 12 points, Mustafa-Reid added 10 and Mikkel Tyne scored nine — all in the first half. The Spartans hit 10 of 13 shots from the foul line.
Jasiah Cannady, a top freshman recruit who transferred to Bishop Walsh midseason from Bishop O'Connell, also tallied nine points.
First Love had four double-figure scorers. In addition to Francis, Preston Edmead, Marouf Moumine and Jaedon Hutchinson garnered 11 points apiece.
Bishop Walsh will have some time off before heading to Union, New Jersey, for the Metro Classic on Feb. 2-4.
While each day will feature a vaunted opposition — games against national powers LaLu and La Lumiere will precede one with Roselle Catholic, which just entered the MaxPreps Top 25 — the Spartans' toughest opponent may be themselves.
"It's just very frustrating to see kids work hard and they just can't finish a lay-up or finish an open shot," Prete said. "Albeit there are athletic freaks trying to challenge them sometimes, but that's what we've chosen to do.
"We get in our own way right now. As players, you have to get over that. I just challenged them in the locker room, and hopefully they can come out of it. The hardest thing to do is play on the main stage every game, and they are."
