SALT LAKE CITY — Bishop Walsh battled, but a strong third quarter by Wasatch Academy was too much to overcome in the Spartans’ 63-50 loss at Pleasant Grove High School on Tuesday evening.
The matchup was part of the 5 for the Fight Hoopfest, an event part of the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference slate. Bishop Walsh falls to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
Wasatch led 14-8 after the first quarter, and Bishop Walsh won the second, 16-13, to trail 27-24 at the intermission. However, a 20-11 third period in favor of Wasatch and a 16-15 edge in the fourth kept the Spartans out of the win column.
Emmanuel Okitondo led Bishop Walsh in scoring with 17 points on 6 of 17 shooting, adding 10 rebounds for a double-double. Mikkel Tyne joined him in double-figures with 15 points, drilling 3 of 5 3-pointers.
Savon Sutton added eight points, and Israel Bosenge scored six.
Wasatch held LSU signee Mike Williams, the No. 98 player in the Class of 2023 and a four-star recruit according to 247Sports, to four points on 1 of 7 from the field.
Wasatch had six players who scored at least eight points and five in double-figures: Jeremiah Johnson (13), Chilaydrien Newton (11), Collin Murray-Bowles (11), Kansas State signee RJ Jones (10) and Isiah Harwell (10) — who is the No. 5 player in the Class of 2025.
Wasatch shot 26 of 56 from the field (46.4%) and 6 of 18 from 3-point land (33.3%). Bishop Walsh made 18 of 54 shots (33.3%) and 5 of 21 triples (23.8%).
Wasatch had 22 assists, led by Jones’ eight, and Bishop Walsh had 11. Both teams committed 12 turnovers.
The Spartans face Corner Canyon (Utah) on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Pleasant Grove.
