FROSTBURG — Mikkel Tyne and Mike Williams made the bed with 44 combined points, and Camren Fleming read the bedtime story with eight points down the stretch, as Bishop Walsh took down Catholic, 68-55, Friday evening at the 61st Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament in FSU’s Bobcat Arena.
The win is the Spartans’ 10th of the season after an emotional 71-54 defeat to DeMatha on Thursday night.
“This group has had to go through a lot this year,” said Bishop Walsh head coach Dan Prete. “We’ve talked before that our record isn’t that great, but they’ve had to play the best teams in the country every night. You’re never used to it, but this team has started to understand how to figure things out.
“That’s part of teaching as a coach where you hope for this. Regardless of if it happens in the middle of the season or end of the season, it’s kind of the lessons you teach as an educator first. This group is very resilient and they showed it tonight. They kept their energy up after an emotional rollercoaster last night. Mike and Mikkel just kept us there.”
Despite Tyne and Williams being in sync on the offensive end for much of the night, they, along with Fleming, came up big at different points.
Tyne was up first.
With 2:25 to go in the second quarter, Josiah Rickards laid it in to give Catholic what ended up being its last lead at 28-27.
Tyne, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, then walked down the floor 13 seconds later and answered with a 3-pointer.
Rickards laid it in again, but the Spartans gave it back to the hot hand in Tyne, who knocked down another 3-pointer at the left elbow for a 33-30 lead, one that BW would not relinquish.
Aidan Filippini made a pair of free throws to get Catholic back within one, but Tyne again answered with a 3-ball as the clock turned under a minute left before the break.
Tyne’s personal 9-4 run gave Walsh a 36-32 lead at halftime.
Williams, who scored 12 of his 20 points in the first half, had a block in the final minute of the third quarter lead to a two-handed slam by Soloman Mustafa-Reid on the other end, as BW led 46-40 heading to the fourth.
The LSU-bound senior guard then stepped up to begin the final stanza, going to the line twice in the opening minute and coming away with four points for his troubles.
After a Catholic free throw, the Spartans had a loose ball knocked by Catholic all the way down the floor, leaving them seven seconds on the shot clock to go the length of the court.
Williams took the inbound pass near the baseline, marched across half court, and knocked down a 3-pointer for BW’s largest lead thus far, 53-41.
“They were a really good backcourt,” Prete said of Tyne and Williams. “What I liked about them tonight was they helped out the rest of the team. They keep Jasiah (Cannady) and Camren grounded. For a freshman and a sophomore, those two kids are going to be good in the years to come, and a lot of it is attributed to Mike and Mikkel.”
The Crusaders got within six, 57-51, but Tyne, who finished with a game-high 24 points, knocked down his fifth 3-pointer with 3:11 to play.
From there, Fleming led the way with eight points down the stretch to put the game to rest.
“He hit a three earlier in the night,” Prete said of Fleming, who scored 12 points, “then near the end took it to the rim really hard and had a nice running hook, which is kind of an old school shot but man it looked good. I thought he did a really good job.”
Cannady, a freshman, poured in eight points for the Spartans, but his impact was felt off the scoresheet as he played staunch defense and opened up space for Tyne and Williams to work on the offensive end.
“My old mentor would always say, ‘Out of one of your guards, you need to be Steady Eddy rather than Flashy Freddy.’ That’s what Jasiah is right now,” Prete said. “To have that as a freshman is very unusual. Just imagine a few years from now, with that kid’s basketball IQ, he’s got a chance to be a Power 5 lead guard.”
The Spartans will close out the season tomorrow against a to-be-determined opponent after Friday night’s action concludes.
