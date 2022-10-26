CUMBERLAND — In the regular season finale for both teams, Bishop Walsh defeated Fort Hill, 3-1, at home on Tuesday in Cumberland.
"It was a good comeback and a good season," Bishop Walsh head coach Laurie Wilt said.
The Spartans (5-6) won the final three sets with scores of 25-17, 25-16 and 25-23. The Sentinels (3-11) won the first set 25-20.
"We're getting more and more prepared for the postseason," Fort Hill head coach Becky Fradiska said. "Our energy was a lot better today. We were like a team more than we ever have."
Before the match, the Spartans recognized their three seniors for Senior Night. Ariana Herrera, Izzy Kendall and Bailee Greise all played their final match for Bishop Walsh.
"They fought hard and were dedicated and determined," Wilt said.
In the first set, Fort Hill took advantage of several Spartans errors and led 14-8 after scoring six unanswered points. Bishop Walsh responded with a 9-5 run to cut their deficit to 19-17.
Facing set point up 24-18, the Spartans earned two points off errors. The Sentinels clinched the first set after a service error by Bishop Walsh.
The Spartans got off to a fast start in the second set. They led 8-2 early after a kill from Greise off an assist by Herrera. It was their biggest lead of the match so far.
"They were determined to win," Wilt said. "They were fighting harder."
Fort Hill responded with a 9-5 run to cut its deficit to 13-11. Bishop Walsh controlled the rest of the set with a 11-4 run to set up the set point. Herrera passed to Autumn Hoppert for the kill to win the set for the Spartans.
"Our drive, our determination," Fradiska said. "We stay together as a team very well. We stayed hungry, went after balls and the team work really made the difference."
Hoppert got off to a fast start in the third set, she scored three consecutive points early and gave Bishop Walsh a 4-2 lead.
She scored another three points in the set that the Spartans controlled all the way through. They led by as many as nine points. Facing set point up 24-16, a Fort Hill error secured the set and the lead for Bishop Walsh.
The fourth set was the most competitive and featured a lot of back and forth play. There were nine ties and neither team led by more than two points.
"Both teams missing a lot of serves," Fradiska said. "That's what did it, neither one of us really took advantage of the other team missing the serve so it made it a lot closer. We didn't take advantage of those opportunities to let us get to that next step. That's what kept it, it was back and forth missing serves."
The Sentinels took the lead midway through 18-17. However, a 8-5 run by Bishop Walsh secured the win for the Spartans. Like the third set, the final set also ended on a Fort Hill error.
"We had a lot of missed serves, but what brought us back together was the fact that it was our last game and our senior night," Greise said.
For the Sentinels, Alyssa Shoemaker finished with 14 assists and eight points. Talia Young scored 12 points and had one ace. Jovie Breitfeller scored six points and had four kills.
"They've been doing what we've been working on," Fradiska said of Shoemaker and Young. "I know Alyssa, she's been working on her craft as a setter. She really put that to work today. She was very versatile, hitting her spots even on the opposite court. Talia stayed focused and is starting to put together things we've been working on all season."
Sofia Ottaviani had eight digs and eight points. MaeLeigh Plummer contributed four kills and two blocks.
For Bishop Walsh, Hoppert finished with 13 points, five blocks and six kills. Herrera had 17 assists and six points. Kendall scored nine points and had two assists.
Bishop Walsh's season came to an end after the game. Fort Hill moves on to the playoffs and will travel to face Southern on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
"Keeping our positive energy and keeping the ball in play," Fradiska said on Southern. "If we keep it simple, I have no doubt we can come away with a win in that game."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.