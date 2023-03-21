CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh overcame a five-run deficit to beat Mountain Ridge, 9-6, on Tuesday in the opener for both teams.
After the Spartans took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Mountain Ridge scored two runs in the second and four in the third to lead 6-1.
Bishop Walsh answered with a five spot in the bottom of the third, and it tied the game in the fourth thanks to a passed ball and took the lead for good an inning later with a wild pitch.
Bailee Greise doubled as part of her 3 for 4 day, and Brooke Adams doubled and singled. Freshman Sadie Baker singled and drove in three runs in her debut.
Adams pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, allowing three hits and striking out three to pick up the win. Mountain Ridge starter Macy Guinn went the distance and was tabbed with the loss.
Annie Baker led Mountain Ridge with two base hits.
The Spartans out-hit the Miners, 9-6. Both teams committed four errors.
Bishop Walsh 15 Rockwood 0
CUMBERLAND — Chloe Greise threw a complete-game shutout, and Brooke Adams launched a home run in Bishop Walsh’s five-inning rout of Rockwood on Wednesday.
The Spartans scored five runs in the second inning, seven in the third and three in the fourth. Greise threw five shutout frames of three-hit ball with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Bailee Greise was 3 for 3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored. Chloe Greise doubled twice, plated a pair and scored three times herself. Ariana Herrera was 2 for 3 with a triple, an RBI and one run.
Bishop Walsh (2-0) is at Berkeley Springs on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Mountain Ridge 14 Clear Spring 11
CLEAR SPRING — Mountain Ridge overcame a 9-0 deficit entering the fifth inning to win a thriller over Clear Spring on Wednesday in extra innings.
The Miners plated three runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and four in the seventh to force extra softball. The tying two runs came home on a two-out error.
Carley Clise scored the go-ahead run in the eighth on a passed ball. Guinn took the win in the circle, allowing four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in five innings of relief.
Macy Barth went 4 for 6 with a double, three RBIs and two runs, Maci Beeman was 3 for 4 with an RBI, Jaianna Wickline was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and four runs, Annie Baker was 2 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs, and Lanie Iski went 2 for 2 with a double and scored three times.
Mountain Ridge (1-1) hosts Northern (0-1) on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Keyser 12 Berkeley Springs 1
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Rylee Mangold threw a no-hitter, and Keyser bounced back with a drubbing of Berkeley Springs on Wednesday.
Keyser led 3-1 entering the sixth inning before the Golden Tornado exploded for a nine-run sixth frame to push the result to a run rule. Keyser pounded 11 hits and both teams made two errors.
Mangold allowed one unearned run in the the third when a walked batter came around on a passed ball. She struck out nine and walked three in six hitless frames.
Makayla Gillaspie singled three times and drove in a pair, Tayler Likens and Averi Everline singled twice each and Morgan Pratt doubled.
Emily Schultz took the loss for Berkeley Springs.
Keyser (3-1) is at Frankfort (0-1) on Friday at 5 p.m.
Moorefield 8 Southern 0
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Amber Williams threw a one-hit shutout, and Carlee Haines and McKenna Crites hit homers in a five-inning rout of Southern on Wednesday.
Williams tossed five innings of one-hit ball, striking out six and walking none. She went 3 for 3 at the dish with double doubles and two RBIs. Malina Price also hit a two-bagger.
Adeline Wilson singled for Southern’s lone hit. Bailey Schmidt took the loss on the mound.
Moorefield (3-0) hosts Petersburg (2-1) on Thursday at 6 p.m. Southern (0-1) hosts Preston on Saturday at noon.
Fort Hill 14 Northern 6
CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill fell behind 5-0 in the second inning but scored 14 of the game’s next 15 runs to down Northern in the teams’ opener Tuesday.
Northern scored three runs in the first and second innings, but Fort Hill leveled the score with a five-run second, capped by an RBI double by Alex Robertson. The Sentinels scored one in the third, two in the fourth, four in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Fort Hill out-hit Northern, 14-4, led by Jaidee Guinn with three knocks. Rory Martz, Robertson, Lindsey Ternent and Paetyn Davis tallied two hits apiece. Martz and Nakiah Dunn doubled.
Robertson and Guinn had three RBIs each, and Alyssa Shoemaker and Davis both drove in a pair.
MaeLeigh Plummer picked up the win in the circle, allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and nine walks in a complete-game performance.
Bailey Champlin pitched a complete game for Northern and took the loss.
Fort Hill (1-0) is at Allegany (1-0) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Northern is at Hancock on Friday at 4:45 p.m.
Petersburg 6 Frankfort 1
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Sammy Colaw fanned 15 in a complete-game gem to help Petersburg defeat Frankfort on Tuesday.
Colaw allowed one unearned run on five hits in seven innings of work and walked one. At the dish, she hit a home run, doubled and drove in three runs to pace the Vikings.
Braylee Corbin went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, Olivia Kimble tripled and scored twice and Ella Chew tripled and scored a run.
Morgan Weimer hit safely three times and Avery Noel had two, including a double, to account for Frankfort’s five hits. Petersburg finished with six knocks.
Frankfort didn’t commit an error. Petersburg had two.
Noel pitched a complete game for Frankfort, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks in six innings pitched to take the loss.
Petersburg (2-1) is at Moorefield (3-0) on Friday at 6 p.m. Frankfort (0-1) hosts Hampshire (0-5) on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Hedgesville 15 Hampshire 3
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hedgesville scored five runs in each the fourth and fifth innings to pull away from Hampshire on Tuesday.
Ava Call bunted in a run to lower Hampshire’s deficit to 5-3 in the second, which the scored remained until Hedgesville’s 10 unanswered runs to close the game.
Kelsea Vandine picked up the win for Hedgesville, surrendering three runs (one earned) on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in five innings. Gracie Brown hit a home run.
Molly McVicker was tabbed with the loss for Hampshire. Olivia Baxter hit a double.
Hampshire is at Spring Mills on Thursday, March 30, at 6 p.m.
