CUMBERLAND — Autumn Hoppert scored two goals and Cathy Cessna had one to lead No. 5 Bishop Walsh over Fort Hill 3-1 on Thursday at Brother Stephen F. Paugh Stadium.
The Spartans took control in the second half, breaking a 1-1 tie.
Fort Hill led 1-0 at the 23-minute mark after an own goal was credited to the Sentinels’ Becky Mullenax. The ball was mishit by a Spartan defender and spun into the net.
Bishop Walsh tied it almost six minutes later when Hoppert scored off of a long pass from Izzy Kendall at 17:02.
In the second half, the Spartans’ broke the tie on Hoppert’s second goal on an assist from Lydia Vassilidi at 11:38.
Cessna scored on the rebound after her penalty shot missed, giving Bishop Walsh the two-goal advantage with 7:52 to play in the game.
Bishop Walsh led in shots, 16-10, and was one better in corner kicks, 7-6.
Baliee Greise made five saves for the Spartans while the Sentinels’ Lindsey Ternent stopped 14 shots.
Fort Hill hosts Northern on Monday at 4 p.m. while Bishop Walsh is at Allegany on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.