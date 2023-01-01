HANCOCK — Bishop Walsh edged Broadfording, 44-43, in overtime and crushed Hancock, 46-23, at the Hancock Holiday Showcase last week.
The Spartans (4-5) outscored Broadfording, 7-6, in the extra period on Friday to win despite Fanta Minteh’s 32-point outburst. Bishop Walsh was led by Autumn Hoppert (23 points) and Aubrey Fultz (10)
A day prior, Bishop Walsh dominated the first three quarters against Hancock, 18-9, 27-14 and 44-14 en route to a 23-point triumph. Grace Elliott topped the Spartans with 13 points, Hoppert scored 12 and Izzy Kendall added 10.
Bishop Walsh hosts No. 1 Mountain Ridge (7-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
No. 5 Frankfort 60 Union 21
HAMBLETON, W.Va. — Arin Lease scored a game-high 18 points, and No. 5 Frankfort rolled past Union in the consolation game of the Mount Storm Power Station Holiday Classic on Friday night.
The Falcons (4-6) led 13-3 after the first quarter, 28-10 at the half and 40-13 after three quarters. In addition to Lease’s tally, Larae Grove scored 11 points, Avery Noel tallied nine and Kendall Kelly ended with six.
Union was paced by Victoria Seabolt and Sophie Carr, who scored seven and five points, respectively.
Frankfort is at Southern (2-6) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Union (2-5) is at East Hardy (4-5) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Hurricane 66 No. 3 Keyser 30
HURRICANE W.Va. — Hurricane’s defense held No. 3 Keyser to single-digit points in the first half to run through the Golden Tornado on Friday.
Keyser (5-3) trailed 16-5 after the first quarter, 32-8 at the half and 52-21 after three quarters. Hurricane had three double-digit scorers in Maggie Oduour with 19 points, Alexandra Anderson with 18 and Kendall Anderson with 12.
Abby Delsignore ended with a Keyser-best eight points, Alyvia Idleman scored six and Autumn Kerchner and Maddie Harvey tallied five apiece.
Keyser is at Hedgesville on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Lewis County 48 Southern 41
WESTON, W.Va. — Lewis County held of Southern on Friday to win the Lewis County Holiday tournament.
Bryn Hunt and Emma Pickney paced Lewis County with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Gabby Stem topped Southern with 12 points, Emelee Parks scored nine and Ashlyn Leader added seven.
Southern hosts Frankfort on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.