CUMBERLAND — Western Maryland will get a taste of what could be a matchup in this year’s Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament, as Bishop Walsh welcomes Paul VI to Cumberland this evening for a regular-season matchup.
The game will be played at Bob Kirk Arena at Allegany College of Maryland, with tip-off slated for 5 p.m.
While the teams couldn’t be much further apart as far as wins and losses are concerned, both bring representation from perhaps the nation’s two best conferences.
The Spartans, who have played arguably the toughest schedule in the country, are 0-8 in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference. Five of those losses have come at the hands of the five NIBC teams ranked in this week’s SC Next Top 25 — Montverde at No. 1, IMG Academy at No. 7, AZ Compass Prep at No. 9, Long Island Lutheran at No. 10 and Sunrise Christian at No. 12.
“It’s been an interesting season,” Bishop Walsh head coach Dan Prete said. “It’ll likely come out officially here soon as us having the toughest schedule in the country.
“We have one player that has played in this conference before. But we’re finally starting to get our feet under us. We’ve had injuries, fitness issues here and there. We always seem to be scrambling, but I think we’ve finally got some security. This group feels very resilient to me even though our record isn’t strong right now. They’re not quitting, so I’m excited to see that.”
The road for the Spartans doesn’t get much easier, with Paul VI coming to town as the No. 6 team this week in the SC Next Top 25. PVI is tangled in a logjam of sorts atop the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, currently sitting atop the WCAC at 8-0 in-conference and 16-1 overall as of Friday evening, when Paul VI took on Archbishop Carroll (6-10 overall, 1-4 WCAC).
The Panthers, runners-up at last year’s ACIT and reigning WCAC postseason champions, are one of two undefeated teams in conference play and one of three 16-1 teams in the WCAC. Gonzaga (16-1, 6-0) is second in the WCAC and St. John’s (16-1, 4-1) is third after dropping its first WCAC game just over a week ago to Good Counsel.
The upcoming week will provide a little more clarity atop the WCAC as Paul VI hosts St. John’s on Tuesday before traveling to Gonzaga on Friday.
Mike Williams III, a senior signed to play at LSU in the fall, is the lone Spartan who entered the season with experience playing in the NIBC. Prete lauded him and Manny Okitondo, a junior who received an offer from Rhode Island this week, for the leadership they’ve shown this campaign.
“Mike is the one that has kind of taken on that role of father figure amongst the team because he’s been through it before,” Prete said. “He’s been doing a really good job with it. Manny is also really starting to become very vocal and very big brother-like.
“Manny is doing well in his development this year as a player too, but I think he can explode next year. He’s got a lot of different skills but just doesn’t know quite yet how to use them against this level of competition.”
Much like the midseason addition of Williams during the 2021-22 season, the Spartans have received an exciting injection of new talent when freshman Jasiah Cannady transferred to Bishop Walsh last month.
Cannady had per-game averages of 15.1 points, 7.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds during his short stint at Bishop O’Connell in the fall. The 6-foot-2 combo guard has received offers from Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Kansas State and Georgia Tech.
“It was too hard to turn down a freshman of this caliber that can be here for the next three-and-a-half years,” Prete said. “He’s extremely talented and done a good job fitting in with this group. That’s not easy to do.
“He’s a young man that’s got a chance to be a lead guard for a long time. Getting him this experience early is kind of what we wanted to do. We brought him in now so he could get used to it right away.”
Paul VI is the most prominent team to play locally on the Spartans’ schedule since the Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase in early December.
“They are one of the best transition teams I’ve seen in years,” Prete said of the Panthers, coached by Glenn Farello. “They’re extremely well-coached and have a very deep roster with a lot of good players. We’ll continue at Bishop Walsh to challenge ourselves and play the best all the time. That’s kind of what we do here. To me, that’s the exciting part about being a high school kid is having the opportunity to play these kinds of teams.
“Win or lose, there are lessons to be learned. Our group of kids are getting better and better every week. We’ll schedule the best teams we possibly can, even outside of the conference.”
One of the many standouts for PVI is DeShawn Harris-Smith, who had a strong showing in the ACIT last March, including a 21-point performance to send the Panthers to the ACIT title game. Harris-Smith, a Maryland signee, hit the 1,000-point mark earlier this week.
“There’s two guys on that court that you can’t lose track of,” Prete said of Harris-Smith and junior Darren Harris, a Duke commit. “You always have to make them uncomfortable. Our kids have to realize when playing guys like that, they’re going to score. But you have to contain them. We can’t let any frustration leak over. They’re going to score some, but we don’t want to give them easy momentum plays. There can’t be easy buckets. If they’re going to score, they’re going to have to earn it.
“Harris-Smith can shoot and get to the hole. Harris is a knockdown shooter from anywhere on the court. Those are kids we really have to say, ‘They’ve got to earn them, they have to be uncomfortable baskets.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.