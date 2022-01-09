LA PORTE, Ind. — Despite a monster performance by Travis Roberts, Oak Hill was unstoppable on the offensive end, cruising by Bishop Walsh, 99-68, on Saturday.
Roberts, a Jacksonville State commit, made 11 of 17 shots from the field and 6 of 9 from three for 28 points to lead all scorers, but Oak Hill had six scorers in double figures and absorbed every punch by the Spartans.
Led by five-star recruits Chris Livingston and Caleb Foster, Oak Hill took a 43-27 lead into the half. Bishop Walsh played an even third quarter, trailing 23-22 in the frame, but Oak Hill exploded for 33 points in the fourth period to pull away.
Livingston, ranked No. 5 in the country in the 247Sports composite and a Kentucky signee, scored 18 points, pulled down nine rebounds, dished out six assists and had three steals.
Foster, the No. 9 prospect and a Duke commit, scored 12 points with six boards and four assists. Devin Ree, an LSU signee, finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, and Jordan Marsh scored 18.
Judan Mintz, a four-star recruit, added 17 points, and Jeremy Gregory scored 13.
For Bishop Walsh, Mike Williams and TJ Robinson joined Roberts in double figures. Williams scored 16 with four rebounds and five assists, and Robinson added 11 points. Roberts also pulled down six boards and tacked on five dimes.
Mikey Allen was fourth on the squad and hit a pair of triples, finishing with eight points. Bishop Walsh made 12 3-pointers as a team, just ahead of Oak Hill’s 10.
Oak Hill made 35 of 62 of field goals (56.5%) and Bishop Walsh sunk 25 of 63 (39.7%). The Spartans were 6 of 8 from the charity stripe and Oak Hill was 19 for 24.
Oak Hill outrebounded Bishop Walsh, 41-27, and had six more assists, 20-14. Bishop Walsh had just 10 turnovers, but Oak Hill was even more efficient, coughing up possession just six times. Oak Hill dominated the pain, 42-16.
Pendleton Co. 73 Pocahontas Co. 56
DUNMORE, W.Va. — Clayton Kisamore starred with a 21-point effort, and Pendleton County used a big second half to pull away from Pocahontas County.
Pendleton led 35-33 at the intermission and used a big second half, outscoring Pocahontas, 38-23, to cruise.
Kisamore scored his 21 points on 10 field goals, and he was joined in double figures by Braden McClanahan (12), Jacob Beachler (12) and Tanner Townsend (10). Pendleton finished with 33 field goals, hitting 3 of 13 foul shots as a team.
Pocahontas was led by Sean Beverage, who scored 20 points on 8 field goals and hit both of his free-throw opportunities. Ethan Armstrong added 15 points, and David Gibb garnered 13.
