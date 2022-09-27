CUMBERLAND — Cam Hein scored three goals and Matt Russo had three assists to lead Bishop Walsh to a 6-0 win over Fort Hill Saturday afternoon at Brother Stephen F. Paul Stadium on Bishop Walsh's Homecoming.
Hein scored at the 25:35 mark of the first half on an assist by Nil Anies. He followed with another goal at 23:57 on an assist by Russo.
Anies began the second-half scoring on an assist by Russo at 29:28. Hein scored again on a Russo assist at 28:41. Jake Nowaczyk scored at 25:34 on an assist by Chris Manherz. Manherz completed the scoring on an assist by Leo Soares at 0:23.
Camden Zapf had 12 saves in goal for Fort Hill on 27 BW shots (18 on goal). Mathew Eans had two saves on three Fort Hill shots (two on goal).
Bishop Walsh (7-1-1) is at Mercersburg on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Fort Hill (1-5) hosts No. 2 Mountain Ridge (4-0-2) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
