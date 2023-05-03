CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh racked up 20 hits and Chloe Greise delivered another dominating pitching performance as the Spartans rolled past Mercersburg.
Greise struck out a season-high 18 and went 5 for 5 with a home run at the plate, Brooke Adams added a home run and Bishop Walsh pulled away from Mercersburg, 13-5, on Wednesday for its 13th win in 15 games.
"Defensively we did really well," Bishop Walsh head coach Chris Greise said. "Our bottom (of the lineup) is continuing to put the ball in play, which has been a big boost halfway through the season. We don't have to lean on those top 4 or 5 hitters."
Since April 5, the only blemishes to Bishop Walsh have come in the Bub Riggleman tournament in Moorefield, West Virginia. The Spartans have outscored their last 10 non-tournament opponents 129-30.
Much of that resurgence can be attributable to the improvement of the bottom half of the Spartans' order, and that depth was on display Wednesday. The final four spots in BW's lineup went 6 for 15, led by Mykah Baker (3 for 4) and Karma Muir (2 for 3).
Defensively, Bishop Walsh only committed one error to back up future Potomac State Catamount Chloe Greise, who surrendered two unearned runs on two hits with 18 Ks and two walks in a seven-inning performance.
"The older girls are doing what they always do," coach Greise said. "I honestly feel it's the younger girls, they got into the swing of things. Their minds have caught up to the game: pitch selection, being in the right position when the ball is put play."
The top half of BW's order, which sports five batters hitting at least .397 for the season, was explosive once again, and that entered multiple seniors into the school's record books Wednesday.
Bailee Greise — who became the first Spartan to reach 100 career base hits — added to her total with a 3 for 5 outing, pushing her career hit mark to 110.
Chloe Greise joined that club with five hits in five at-bats, as her double down the left-field line in the third inning made it an even 100. Ariana Herrera ended 3 for 5 at the lead-off hole to push her career total to 101 base knocks.
"It's great, especially considering they've only played three seasons worth of stats," coach Greise said of the milestones.
Bailee Greise also held the distinction of having the most runs batted in across the state entering the week with 41. She'll continue her softball career next year at Rosemont College, a Division 3 school in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.
"She will go down, in my opinion, as the best hitter to ever go through the hallways of Bishop Walsh," coach Greise said. "She sees the ball really well. She's played this game since she was little. She's a strong girl that can muscle through balls that other girls can't."
Adams went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Izzy Kendall doubled. Bishop Walsh out-hit Mercersburg, 20-2.
Mercersburg's two hits both left the ballpark, and both were off the bat of Kamden Jenkins. Her latter big fly was a no-doubter well over the left-field fence. Quinlan Caretti took the loss in the circle.
Bishop Walsh hosts Fort Hill (6-10) on Monday at 5 p.m. in City League play. It will be the Spartans' final city game, as BW's game against Allegany that was postponed on Monday due to rain will not be made up.
