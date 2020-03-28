Bishop Walsh's Patrick Strite is Student Athlete of the Month

CUMBERLAND — It was supposed to be the culmination of a high school basketball career.
Three games in three days against some of the toughest competition in the nation, beginning with DeMatha in the opening round of the much anticipated 60th Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament to be held in recently renovated Bobcat Arena at Frostburg State University.
Then, on the morning of the first day of the ACIT, a hard but ultimately right decision was made to cancel the tournament.
Thus ended Patrick Strite’s high school basketball career at Bishop Walsh School.
However, his contribution to the Spartans Elite team didn’t go unnoticed as he will continue playing hoops for Hampden-Sydney College in Hampden-Sydney, Virginia.
He will be playing for second-year head coach Caleb Kimbrough. Kimbrough and the Tigers finished the 2019-20 season 14-13.
For his on-the-court accomplishments, his leadership and academic success, Strite has been chosen by the Times-News to be the Progressive Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Center’s Overall Male Student Athlete of the Month for March.
“Patrick is one of the most determined student athletes here at Bishop Walsh,” said second-year Spartan head coach Dan Prete. “Considering the tough national basketball schedule we play, his ability to excel in the classroom as well as on the court should be commended.”
Strite has a 4.1 GPA.
On the basketball court where he helped the Spartans to a respectable 18-12 record against national competition, he averaged eight points per game and was an excellent outside shooter, finishing with 68 3-pointers.
“We wish Pat the best of luck next year at Hampden-Sydney,” said Prete “and will miss him very much.”
Jeff Landes is the sports editor for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @wvuramfan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.