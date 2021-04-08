CONFLUENCE, Pa. — Bishop Walsh softball opened its season in strong fashion, easily defeating Turkeyfoot Valley in its first two games, home and away.
On Wednesday, the Spartans (2-0) pounded the Rams 30-0 in three innings. Chloe Greise started and picked up her second victory, striking out five without giving up a hit or a walk in two innings. Freshman Brooke Adams pitched an inning in relief.
Ariana Herrera and Brooke Adams were the team's leading hitters with four each. Herrera had a double and three singles. Cathy Cessna had a home run and Jennifer Witt stole three bases as four players swiped at least two.
The Spartans, who finished with 15 hits, opened with nine runs in the first inning, had 10 in the second and scored 11 in the third.
Turkeyfoot was limited to two hits.
On April Fool's' Day, the host Spartans and Greise no-hit the Rams in a four-inning, 26-0 victory among the flying snowflakes at Sr. Phyllis McNalley Field.
Greise struck out 11 and didn't allow a walk.
Cessna was 2 for 3 hitting while Witt had a home run and finished with four RBIs. Again, the Spartans stole 11 bases.
Bishop Walsh's next scheduled outing is a home doubleheader with Southern on Saturday, April 17, beginning at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.