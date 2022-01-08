LA PORTE, Ind. — Bishop Walsh fell to a pair of teams ranked in the top 10 in the country to begin the La Porte Invitational.
On Friday evening, the Spartans were beaten by Montverde Academy, the No. 1 team in ESPN’s SCNext Top 25 and the defending Geico national champions, by a score of 78-45.
The Spartans are 4-6 overall and 1-5 in National Interscholastic Basketball Conference play.
Dillon Mitchell, a five-star recruit signed to Texas, paced Montverde with 14 points on 7 of 8 shooting. In the post, seven-foot center Vincent Iwuchukwu — ranked No. 11 in the country and committed to USC — scored 13 points making 5 of 7 buckets.
Malik Renau, another five-star recruit signed to a major college (Florida), finished with a double-double at 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jalen Hood-Schifino (No. 19 overall recruit, Indiana commit) tallied a game-high nine assists.
TJ Robinson starred for Bishop Walsh with 21 points on 8 of 13 from the field, 3 of 5 from the line and 2 of 2 from the charity stripe. Travis Roberts, a Jacksonville State commit, joined Robinson in double figures with 10 points. Daniel Dormu and Mike Williams dished out four assists apiece.
Montverde has two players from Baltimore. Derik Queen, a class of 2024 recruit who previously played at St. Frances, finished with nine points and eight rebounds. Kwame Evans, formerly of Baltimore powerhouse Poly, is the No. 2 overall recruit in the class of 2023. Evans scored just three points Friday.
Bishop Walsh (4-6) faces Oak Hill academy in Day 3 of the La Porte Invitational today at 3 p.m.
IMG Academy 79 Bishop Walsh 61
Bishop Walsh was within striking distance at the half, but No. 6 IMG pulled away in the third quarter to defeat the Spartans at the La Porte Civic Auditorium on Thursday.
Williams scored 20 points and eight rebounds to pace Bishop Walsh, who led 15-14 after one and was within 38-32 at the intermission. However, IMG dominated the third, 23-7, to pull away and hand the Spartans an opening-day loss.
Five IMG scorers finished in double-figures, with Jarace Walker — a five-star recruit committed to Houston — scoring a game-high 21 points on 8 of 11 shooting and eight rebounds.
Keyontae George (No. 3 overall recruit and Baylor commit), Eric Dailey (No. 34, uncommitted), Jaden Bradley (No. 17, Alabama) and Noah Batchelor (No. 220, Memphis) scored 12 points each.
For Bishop Walsh, Roberts finished with 12 points on 3 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from beyond the 3-point arc. Roberts also went 3 for 4 from the charity stripe and pulled down three boards.
Robinson scored 11 points, Mikey Allen tallied six on 2 for 2 from the 3-point line and Will Patterson scored four with four rebounds.
Bishop Walsh shot 21 of 55 from the field (38.2%) but shot well from deep and form the line, making 10 of 22 triples for 45.5% and 9 of 10 free throws. IMG sunk 32 of 54 shots (59.3%) and 7 of 19 3-pointers (36.8%).
IMG finished with 40 points in the paint and led by as many as 27 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.