CUMBERLAND — Jennifer Witt hit a trio of homers and drove in eight runs on the day, as Bishop Walsh swept Southern at home on Saturday.
The Spartans won game one 17-5, as Witt drove in five runners on a first-inning single, a second-inning double and a fourth-inning groundout. Bailee Greise knocked a pitch in the second inning out of the park.
Southern opened up with a 1-0 lead after the top half of the first, but BW countered with two in the bottom half and six in the second to go up 8-1. After the Rams got one back in the third, the Spartans blew the game open.
BW plated nine in the fourth, as Witt, Greise, Chloe Greise, Cathy Cessna, Gi Gi Jessie and Alejandra Puerto all had RBIs in the frame.
Chloe Greise picked up the win in the circle striking out 11 and surrendering five funs on seven hits over five innings pitched.
Witt was dominant again in game two, stroking two home runs in the third and another long ball in the seventh to help BW to a 15-11 victory.
The Spartans knocked six home runs in the second affair in total and used a 13-run third inning to turn a 4-1 deficit into a 10-run advantage.
Witt, Chloe Greise and Bailee Greise hit back-to-back-to-back bombs in the frame. Cessna and Arianna Herrera scored two each on doubles. Witt and Jessie scored two more apiece with the squad’s fourth and fifth long ball of the third.
Bishop Walsh mashed at the plate to the tune of 32 runs on 24 hits between the two games.
Courtney Adams went the distance for BW, allowing four hits and 11 runs while striking out eight.
The Spartans are on the road against Berlin today at 4 p.m.
Southern is next at Northern today at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.