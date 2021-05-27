CUMBERLAND — For the second time this month, Bishop Walsh boys and girls tennis swept Allegany. Both squads won 4-1.
On the boys side, the Spartans’ number one Jack Twigg and the Campers’ Jonathan Nelson battled to a first-to-10 tiebreak set in the third after the pair split the first two.
Twigg got the better of Nelson in the decider to win the first singles 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.
BW’s Will Lapid had an easier go of it in second singles, dropping just one game in a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Liam Brady.
Allegany secured its lone boys point in a wild first doubles match.
After Aidan Paulman and Simmy Imes dropped a one-sided first set to Bishop Walsh’s Martin Moylan and Caden Norris, 6-2, the duo responded with a 6-4 second set and 11-9 breaker in the third.
The Spartans’ second doubles team of Haris Sadiq and Wiliam Hao made quick work of Matt Lowery and Chase McKenzie in a 6-1, 6-0 result.
BW won the third doubles by forfeit.
In girls play, Allegany’s top player Sofia Kucher won a tight first set and dropped just one game in the second to beat Grace Bearinger in straight sets.
Second singles was all Mary Wolodkin, as the Spartan rolled to a 6-1, 6-2 win over Eve Hutcherson.
The BW girls were perfect in doubles again. First doubles team Ava DiNola and Sarah Wharton turned back the Campers’ Lauren DeBlock and Jordan Fletcher, 6-2, 6-4.
BW’s Catherine Vassiliadi and Sydney Bearinger dropped one game in beating Mia Malanis and Kinsey Hostetler, 6-1, 6-0
And in third doubles, Autumn Hoppert and Lydia Vassiliadi did the same in a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Saylor Gross and Kate Cornwell.
The BW girls improved to 8-1 in the area and 3-0 in city matches.
