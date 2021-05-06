CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh cruised to a 4-1 victory over Frankfort at home on Wednesday.
The Spartans went undefeated again on the doubles side and split the two singles matches.
For Frankfort’s lone point, Erin Clark made quick work of Grace Bearinger in first singles, 6-0, 6-2.
BW’s Mary Wolodkin also dropped just two games in second singles against Mikenna Love, winning 6-1, 6-1.
On the doubles side, the team of Ava Dinola and Haleigh Cromwell recovered after losing the first set to beat Sophia Lord and Tiffany Sites, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4. Sarah Wharton and Sydney Bearinger raced to a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Chloe Westfall and Emily Lark. Catherine and Lydia Vassiliadi double-bageled Avya McClung and Adela Kasecamp, 6-0, 6-0.
Bishop Walsh took the junior varsity match 8-1.
The Spartans are at home against Keyser on Monday at 4 p.m.
Frankfort is home against Hampshire on Monday at the same time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.