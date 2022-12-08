CUMBERLAND — The Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase turns two today, as Bishop Walsh welcomes a handful of national-ranked teams to Bob Kirk Arena at Allegany College of Maryland for three days of action-packed high school hoops.
The showcase event features six of the teams in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, including Bishop Walsh, Montverde Academy (Florida), Legacy Early College (South Carolina), Sunrise Christian (Kansas), Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) and La Lumiere (Indiana).
Each day includes a local showcase game, with the Bishop Walsh girls getting things started today at 4 p.m. against Mercersburg (Pennsylvania). Friday is kicked off with Southern boys playing Brunswick at 4 p.m. On Saturday, the Allegany College of Maryland men host Harcum College (Pennsylvania) at 6 p.m. to close out the event.
The nightcap on Thursday is Legacy Early College vs. Sunrise Christian, 8 p.m., Oak Hill and Montverde close out the night on Friday at 8 p.m. following a 6 p.m. showdown between Sunrise Christian and La Lumiere, and Oak Hill and La Lumiere will square off to open Saturday’s action at 2 p.m.
Bishop Walsh is 1-4 on its young season, following a pair of losses to SCNext Top 25 teams in the country in Kansas against No. 2 AZ Compass Prep and No. 8 Sunrise Christian.
“We’ve played No. 1, No. 3, No. 5 and No. 9 in the country in our first five games,” Bishop Walsh head coach Dan Prete said. “It’s been good to learn a new group. You got to see them go through some adversity.
“We could compete in those games, but we couldn’t win. We were on the road, we were learning about ourselves, all of those things. Getting into Christmastime and into January and February, I think this team is going to be totally ready. They’re figuring it out.”
This weekend doesn’t get much easier for the Spartans, who will play two of the nine games over the next three nights off Willowbrook Road, playing No. 3 Montverde today at 6 p.m. before squaring off with Legacy Early College on Saturday, 4 p.m.
Montverde features five players ranked in the 247Sports Class of 2023 composite rankings (top 100) and four in the Class of 2024 top 100.
The Eagles have two seniors in the top 11 in Sean Stewart (No. 8, signed to Duke) and Kwame Evans Jr. (No. 11, signed to Oregon). Rounding out the senior class is Chris Johnson (No. 45, signed to Kansas), Marvel Allen (No. 63, committed to Georgetown) and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (No. 69, signed to Illinois).
Montverde’s junior class is perhaps even more impressive, featuring three in the top 20 in Asa Newell (No. 9), Derik Queen (No. 19), Liam McNeely (No. 20) and Curtis Givens III (No. 61).
Bishop Walsh has plenty of roster turnover from last year’s team that won back-to-back games at the 60th Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament after game-winning three-pointers at the buzzer by Mikey Allen on back-to-back nights.
Allen, a senior, is staying at Fort Hill to play basketball for the Sentinels this year.
“I’m not scared to say we miss Mikey,” Prete said. “We miss him. He did a great job for us.”
Allen, who received a D1 basketball offer from Maine last year, had a conversation with Prete earlier this year to discuss his decision to stay at Fort Hill for basketball season.
“It was a very good conversation,” Prete said. “I’m not an ‘I can’t believe you don’t want to be here’ type of guy. I want the best for these kids no matter what, especially for a kid like Mikey who him and his family have been so good to us. I flat-out told him how much we wanted him here. But at the same time, I also told him that he needs to do what his heart wants to do.”
Allen won a football state title with the Sentinels on Saturday and on Wednesday received his first Division I football offer from former Frostburg State head coach DeLane Fitzgerald at Southern Utah.
“He was missing football,” Prete said. “I think some of the situations last year, with certain situations over at Fort Hill, kind of played on him a little bit, where it kind of drew him back a little bit. I think he felt like he was doing this not only for himself but also for some other situations. And I understand that.
“It was a good conversation and there were no hard feelings at all. I want what’s best for the kid.”
The Spartans have a few players returning from last year’s squad, headlined by Mike Williams III, who put on a show during last year’s ACIT.
Williams, who signed with LSU earlier this year, had team-high point total of 20 in a 61-57 loss to ACIT champion DeMatha and 17 in a 47-46 win over Bishop McNamara. Williams finished the tournament with 13 in a 74-73 victory over Mount St. Joseph.
BW also features junior forward Emmanuel Okitondo, who had a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards in a 63-50 loss to No. 9 Wasatch Academy earlier this season.
One of the few Spartans with BKIS experience is Savon Sutton, who transferred this summer from Legacy Early College. Sutton scored a game-high 18 points for Legacy in a 64-61 win over Bishop Walsh in last year’s BKIS.
Bishop Walsh’s Saturday foe, Legacy, is led by Coen Carr, who is ranked No. 59 in the Class of 2023 and signed to play at Michigan State.
Carr put on a show in last year’s BKIS, with a posterizing dunk that landed him at No. 5 on the SportsCenter Top 10 and finished with 21 points on the final night of the BKIS last year in a loss to La Lumiere.
The other two nationally-ranked teams in the field are No. 8 Sunrise Christian and the two-time Bob Kirk Invitational Tournament champion, No. 24 La Lumiere, who is 7-0 in Cumberland in BKIT and BKIS events.
Sunrise Christian is led by a trio of Class of 2023 prospects, headlined by Matas Buzelis, who is No. 7 in the national and currently committed to turning pro next year. Layden Blocker (No. 25) is signed to Arkansas and Scotty Middleton (No. 38) is signed to play at Ohio State, while junior John Bol ranks No. 23 in his class.
LaLu’s lone senior or junior ranked in the top 100 is Kaleb Glenn, who signed to Louisville as the No. 65 prospect in the Class of 2023.
Oak Hill, a young squad with just three seniors, is led by Class of 2024 prospects Zion Pipkin (No. 66) and Micah Robinson (No. 95).
A full-length interview with Prete can be found by searching Views From The Press Box on Spotify or at times-news.com/podcasts/pressbox.
