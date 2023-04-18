CUMBERLAND — Izzy Kendall hit two homers and Ariana Herrera struck another to lead Bishop Walsh to a 10-7 win over Southern Fulton on Tuesday.
The victory was the Spartans' seventh in as many games and improved them to 10-2 on the season.
Bishop Walsh trailed 6-4 entering the bottom of the fifth inning when Kendall launched a solo shot to get the Spartans within one, and Herrera followed with a two-run bomb that gave them the lead.
Kendall removed all doubt with a three-run home run in the sixth to put Bishop Walsh ahead 10-6.
Kendall went 3 for 4 with five RBIs and four runs scored; Bailee Greise finished 2 for 4 with a double and two ribbies; Herrera batted 2 for 4 and drove in a pair; Brooke Adams singled and scored twice; and Chloe Greise doubled and scored two times.
Chloe Greise went the distance in the circle to pick up the win, allowing seven runs (one earned) on seven hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in seven innings of work.
Rylea Lynch hit a home run for Southern Fulton, and she pitched all six innings to pick up the loss.
Bishop Walsh hosts Hampshire (2-12) on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Northern 4, Southern 3
ACCIDENT — Bailey Champlin struck out back-to-back Southern batters to strand the tying and winning runs in scoring position and give Northern the victory over its Garrett County rivals on Tuesday.
Bailey Schmidt hit an RBI single to pull the Rams within a run with one out in the seventh inning, and Adeline Wilson and Harley Hayhurst followed with consecutive singles to load the bases.
Champlin answered with her seventh and eighth strikeouts of the contest to push Northern to 3-8 and drop Southern to 3-9.
Champlin was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on 10 hits and two walks in seven innings pitched. Schmidt was the losing pitcher.
Madysen Gilpin singled three times for Northern, and Demi Ross went 2 for 2 with a triple and scored thrice.
For Southern, Emelee Parks and Wilson both doubled.
Southern hosts Meyersdale on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Northern hosts Fort Hill on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 Keyser 15, Berkeley Springs 0
KEYSER, W.Va. — Morgan Pratt tallied a pair of long balls, and No. 2 Keyser routed Berkeley Springs in three innings on Tuesday.
Both or Pratt's homers came during Keyser's 10-run second inning, the first a two-run bomb followed by a three-run shot. Tayler Likens also tripled, and Ivy Bromhal singled twice and drove in a pair.
Charity Wolfe struck out seven in three shutout innings of two-hit ball for Keyser to record the win. Destiny Parsell took the loss for Berkeley Springs.
Alaira Harrington singled for both of Berkeley Springs' base hits.
Keyser (13-3) hosts Mountain Ridge (3-8) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
