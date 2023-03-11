FROSTBURG — Bishop Walsh Elite concluded their season with a win in the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament (ACIT) consolation game, defeating Bullis School 63-57 on Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Arena.
The Spartans (11-20) were led by LSU commit Mike Williams who scored 18 second-half points to lead BW to an upset win.
"I was happy for the seniors," Bishop Walsh head coach Dan Prete said. "I thought we shot the ball real well. Vilius (Slanina) got major minutes in his last game of the year. I thought second half he really contributed and hit two big shots. Bullis is a good veteran team and it's a good win."
The Bulldogs (26-5) kept it close, but couldn't hit shots late.
Bishop Walsh led 6-0 early with two layups from Mikkel Tyne. Bullis was held off the scoreboard until the 4:30 mark when Zane Adnan hit a 3-pointer.
It took another two minutes for the Bulldogs to score. On the other side, Tyne added a 3-pointer to give the Spartans a 12-5 lead after one quarter. He scored 10 points in the quarter and added two rebounds.
"The last three or four weeks, he's been shooting really well," Prete said. "He's got a really nice stroke."
Bishop Walsh's defense held Bullis to a 17% shooting percentage from the field in the first quarter. The Spartans shot 42% from the field.
"It was good, we got a little lazy when we started to reach and grab a little bit," Prete said of his defense. "For the most part, we did a pretty good job. They had 57, it's a good scoring team. You keep a team like Bullis in the 50s, it's a good game."
The Bulldogs rallied in the second quarter, opening on a 12-4 run. Adrien Stevens finished a layup off a steal to give Bullis a 17-16 lead. The Bulldogs shot 4 from 8 from deep in the quarter.
The Spartans tied the game at 20 before Tyne made a layup to retake the lead. Tied at 23 with 20 seconds left, Tyne hit a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to give BW a 26-23 halftime lead.
"Huge momentum," Prete said. "Gave us momentum, it was one of those feel good moments. I thought it got us into the locker room happy."
The third quarter was tightly contested. While the Spartans led the entire way, the Bulldogs kept it within four points for almost the entire quarter.
Up 40-39 with 20 seconds left, Tyne hit another buzzer-beating 3-pointer to extend BW's lead to 43-39.
"That's what he is, he's a shooter," Prete said. "He'll put them up and did it again tonight."
After scoring six points in the first half, Williams took over in the second half. He scored 18 points and finished with a game-high 24. He added four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
"He's a gamer, he's a competitor," Prete said. "I'd go to war with him any day of the week."
Bullis kept it close for the first four minutes of the fourth quarter. Stevens converted an and-one layup and made the free throw to give the Bulldogs a 51-50 lead.
"When they took a lead, I think our guys settled down a little more," Prete said. "We started getting after it and sometimes it takes that."
The Spartans responded with a 9-2 run to go up 60-53 with 2:14 left. During the run, Williams made all four of his free throws.
"I can't say enough about the seniors," Prete said. "They felt the moment and said no, let's get this back and take this over."
The Bishop Walsh defense held Bullis to two points in the final two minutes and Williams hit three more free throws to seal the victory.
Tyne finished with 18 points and four rebounds. Manu Okitondo added five points with 10 rebounds.
"He's really a forward wing, he's not a power forward or a center," Prete said of Okitondo. "He's having to do a lot more for us. He has a nose to go after the ball, he seems to grab it and get it."
Caden Diggs led the Bulldogs with 14 points and a block. Stevens scored 11 with three rebounds.
Bishop Walsh finishes the season with a game in front of their home fans, something they haven't experienced much this season. Of their 31 games, only 13 were designated home games.
"Not being able to play in front of home fans most of the year, it did a lot for them being here," Prete said. "There were actually people cheering for them rather than people who didn't know who they were."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.