CUMBERLAND — Will Lapid scored five goals and assisted on another leading Bishop Walsh to a 6-5 win over Berlin Brothers Valley on Tuesday at Brother Stephen F. Paul Stadium. Ty Walker scored four goals for Berlin.
Walker opened the scoring at 35:16 of the first half on an unassisted goal. At 28:47 he scored his second goal on an assist by Caden Montgomery. Bishop Walsh got on the board at 27:48 on a Bryson Swarner goal assisted by Lapid.
Walker scored again at the 25:17 mark on an assist by Connor Montgomery. Lapid then scored two unassisted goals at 13:22 and 4:56. Caden Mongomery completed the first-half scoring with a Berlin goal with 19 seconds left.
Lapid scored the first two goals of the second half unassisted at 32:46 and 28:07. Lapid then scored on an assist by Matt Russo at 19:36. Walker ended the scoring with 1:58 left in the game.
BW had 30 shots with 18 on goal while Berlin had 10 shots and nine on goal. Logan McCall had 10 saves and Cale Kosic had five for Berlin. Kaden Burkett had five saves for BW.
Bishop Walsh led in corner kicks 6-2.
The Spartans (5-3-1) host Southern on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Bishop Walsh 3 Allegany 2
CUMBERLAND — Lapid scored on a penalty kick rebound at the 2:13 mark of the first overtime as Bishop Walsh beat Allegany at Greenway Avenue Stadium earlier this month.
Caio Zuben opened the scoring for Bishop Walsh on a header off of a Russo corner kick at 36:26 in the first half. Russo scored on a penalty kick at 24:08 of the second half giving the Spartans a 2-0 lead.
Allegany then scored the next two goals. At the 24:08 mark there was an own goal against Bishop Walsh. At 5:22 Caedon Wallace scored an unassisted goal to tie the game.
Kaden Burkett had 10 saves off of 16 Allegany shots (11 on goal). Chase Gray had eight saves on 14 Bishop Walsh shots (11 on goal). Allegany led in corner kicks 8-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.