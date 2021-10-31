Top-seeded Bishop Walsh routed No. 2 Mercersburg, 4-0, on Thursday to win the Independent Private Schools League championship behind a pair of Ale Puerto goals.
Maddie Brown and Autumn Hoppert accounted for the other Spartan scores.
Brown started off the scoring for the Spartans at the 37:41 mark when she intercepted a clearance attempt by Mercersburg and netted an unassisted lofting shot, from about 30 yards out, that went over the head of the Mercersburg keeper.
At the 24:03 mark, Hoppert was taken down on a breakaway from behind by a Mercersburg defender about 25 yards from the goal line. Puerto fired the free kick that found the back of the net.
The Spartans attempted 16 shots in the first half, many just wide of the goal or just over the crossbar, with two hitting off the crossbar. Mercersburg attempted six shots in the first half.
The second half saw BW take eight shots with two finding the back of the net.
Leading 2-0 at the break, BW scored its first second-half goal when Hoppert put a perfect cross from the left side from Puerto into the net at the 28:11 mark.
The scoring concluded at the 16:34 mark when Puerto intercepted a pass at midfield and dribbled down the right side, beating multiple defenders, getting inside the box and beating the keeper on the near pole for the score.
Puerto finished with 48 goals this year and Hoppert ended with 20.
Spartan keeper Gigi Jessie made 16 saves to earn the shutout.
In the semifinal round, Hoppert scored a hat trick and Bishop Walsh (13-2) defeated No. 4 St. James, 5-1, earlier this month.
Hoppert scored unassisted to kick off the scoring at the 32-minute mark of the opening half, dribbling down the right side and sliding it past the keeper.
Hoppert scored again four minutes later at the 28:03 mark, again unassisted, splitting two defenders. Puerto finished off the first half scoring on a feed from Jenn Witt at the 12:50 mark, hammering one past the keeper for a 3-0 halftime edge.
Hoppert put her third goal of the day on the board at the 27:28 mark on a through ball from Ava DiNola, hitting it just inside the far pole.
Brooke Adams finished the scoring for the day for the Spartans when she took a pass from Puerto and split three defenders beating the goalie on a low shot.
Quinn Nguyen put an unassisted goal on the board for St. James with :43 seconds remaining in the game.
BW keeper Bailey Greise made nine saves. The Spartans outshot St. James, 12-1, and had a 6-1 edge in corner kicks.
Bishop Walsh finished its season with a 13-2 record.
Mountain Ridge 2, Southern 0
FROSTBURG — Reese Rizzo and Meredith Munday slotted goals to guide Mountain Ridge past Southern in the 1A West semifinals on Saturday.
Mountain Ridge started off quickly, stealing the initial kickoff from Southern. Munday took the ball deep into the corner before laying a pass back to the top of the box for Sydney Snyder. Snyder blasted a shot just wide of the goal 20 seconds into the game.
Mountain Ridge kept the pressure up over the next several minutes. Just under the 36-minute mark, Emma Komatz won a ball in the midfield area before finding Munday on the outside.
Munday beat a defender and took the ball to the end line. She sent a pass across the box and found the head of Snyder, who flipped the ball across the front of the goal as Reese Rizzo raced to the goal, beating Southern’s keeper to the ball. Rizzo put the ball in the back of the net to give the Miners a 1-0 lead with 35:42 to go in the first half.
The pressure continued as Rizzo challenged a Southern midfielder, winning the ball. Rizzo beat the Southern center defender and was heading to the goal as Southern’s outside defender came in to challenge. The ball was knocked away, but Munday came off the outside and slid the ball across the line to give Mountain Ridge a 2-0 lead with 34:53 left in the first half.
Mountain Ridge would have several scoring opportunities as the game went on, but were unable to connect for a score.
Although Southern had six shots with four of those on goal, it was unable to mount a clear scoring opportunity.
Southern finishes the year 2-11. Mountain Ridge improves to 12-2-1 and will host Allegany Tuesday at 8 p.m. This will be part of a doubleheader, as the Mountain Ridge boys host Allegany at 6 p.m., with the girls game to follow.
