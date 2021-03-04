CUMBERLAND — Led by Karli O’Neal and Sarah Wharton, Bishop Walsh flew past Turkeyfoot, 58-35, to kick off its season on Thursday.
The Spartans’ edge stood at just three at halftime, but the squad dominated the third 19-4 to pull away for the victory.
O’Neal tallied her game-high 16 points on eight field goals. Wharton drilled seven shots, one of which was a 3-pointer, for 15.
Gigi Jessie was third with three buckets, two treys, and 2 for 4 foul shooting for 10 points. Grace Bearinger scored nine on three field goals, going 1 for 3 from the charity stripe.
Haileigh Cromwell and Autumn Hoppert garnered four points apiece to fill out the Spartans’ scoring.
Turkeyfoot was led by Ava Hair and Payj Hostetler, who contributed 16 and 10 points, respectively. Hair drilled four of Turkeyfoot’s six triples — BW made three.
Eliot Walker (6) and Kaitlyn Vogel (3) were the team’s only other scorers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.