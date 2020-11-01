HAGERSTOWN — Ale Puerto notched a hat trick to power Bishop Walsh to a 4-3 victory against St. Maria Goretti at Fairgrounds Park on Saturday.
The Times-News All-Area first teamer sealed the win on a free kick from 25 yards out midway through the second half, lifting the ball just under the crossbar and out of reach of Goretti keeper Rachel Rohan.
Puerto's score, the final of her three-score performance, gave BW a two-goal lead, which proved to be just enough for the Spartans to hang on.
It was a physical, back-and-forth affair, as Goretti managed to outshoot BW, 15-14, and collect more corner chances (5-4).
Autumn Hoppert converted Bishop Walsh's only other points on the night, doing so on a chipper that eluded Rohan to her right at the 35:30 mark in the opening half.
Seven minutes into the action, Ava DiNola lofted a throw-in to Puerto, who buried the chance to give both BW and Puerto their first goal of the contest.
Goretti's Molly Rebuck evened the scoring on an assist from Alyiha Jacques at the 23:28 mark. A couple minutes after Hoppert's chip shot, Puerto pierced the goalmouth for the second time on a penalty kick to make it 3-2 going into the intermission. She was tripped in the box to award the penalty chance.
Following Puerto's dagger on a direct free kick, Addison Crowder found the back of the net to bring Goretti within one 29:30 into the second half, but Goretti couldn't find the equalizer.
BW keeper Sarah Wharton collected 12 saves to Rohan's eight.
The Spartans are on the road at Fort Hill today at 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.