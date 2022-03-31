CUMBERLAND — It’s not often that players like Alejandra (Ale) Puerto grace the area’s soccer fields. Luckily for Bishop Walsh, Puerto sported burgundy and white for the last four years, capping off a historic career by being named Player of the Year.
The individual awards and All-Area teams were decided at a meeting of area head coaches last year. Selections were then sent to the Cumberland Times-News.
Two years after being named first-team All-Area as a sophomore — the Spartans only played three games during the COVID-shortened season — Puerto topped off her high school career by scoring 48 goals with eight assists in just 15 games.
“She could score at will,” said Bishop Walsh head coach Whitey Hoppert. “She was a great teammate. I don’t like to run the score up on people — as a coach, I just don’t think you do that — so she knew the most goals she’d get in a game was four. That makes her goal tally even more impressive to me.
“And there were a few games where she only played half the game. There was one game, because it was a close game, that she scored six against Rockwood.”
Puerto’s involvement in 56 goals accounted for just over two-thirds of the Spartans’ 83 goals.
“She played the last third of the season nursing an injured ankle,” said Hoppert. “She got crunched down at Mercersburg. Carted off the field. She wasn’t the same after that. But I told her she’s gotta keep that under her hat. She kept her head to the ground and battled through it.”
Hoppert recalled one of the greatest goals he’d ever seen, not just from Puerto, at Northern last fall. As the ball came out to the top of the box, Puerto boxed out her defender, hit the ball up with her knee, spun to her right and blistered the ball into the back of the net on the volley.
“That was her highlight goal of the year,” Hoppert said. “I don’t know how you replace a kid like that next year.”
Puerto finishes her high school career aiming to play in college.
“Over the years, I coached her two years, Ray Kiddy the first two, and she only got better,” Hoppert said. “She plays soccer year-round on travel teams. Her senior year she was tough to knock off her feet. She probably didn’t go down as much as in previous years.
“But I can take 5% of the credit for coaching her. She came here as a ninth-grader, did very well, then improved as a 10th and 11th grader. She’s a great teammate and was a tremendous leader as one of our captains.”
Hoppert noted that there has been plenty of interest from colleges wanting Puerto to play for them.
“She wants to play soccer as long as she can,” Hoppert said. “That’s why she plays year-round.”
Seemingly no matter what strategy any team deployed, there wasn’t much that would stop Puerto from finding the back of the net.
“I know just through talking to coaches, when they played us, they planned for her,” Hoppert said. “They’d double-mark her, but it didn’t matter. If she wanted the ball, she was getting it.
“She could flip it on or off like a switch. I’d look at her, and she’d look at me, and I’d say, ‘You got one in ya?” and she’d say, ‘I got two.’”
Puerto didn’t begin her freshman season until Oct. 1, but still managed to score 15 goals with four assists in 12 games before her first-team All-Area sophomore campaign of 23 goals and three helpers in 15 games.
Despite only playing three games as a junior, she found the back of the net eight times and tallied an assist.
In 45 games played, she averaged just over two goals per game with 94 goals and 16 assists.
