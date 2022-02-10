PITTSBURGH — Jhaiden Wilson had 19 points, five assists and three steals to spark Garrett College in Monday night’s 89-51 victory over host Community College of Allegheny County.
“I thought Jhaiden’s approach to the game was very intentional and he set the tone with his energy,” said Garrett head coach Matt McCullough.
Tyler Rodeheaver (14 points, eight rebounds) and Terrence Ward (13 points) joined Wilson in double figures while Lamont Powell and Darius Jones each just missed double digits with nine points and five rebounds each.
“I feel like we’ve made some improvements on both ends of the floor,” said McCullough, whose Lakers (11-8) notched their second straight win.
Mekhi Price (six points), Kobe Tigney (five points, four rebounds), Zeke Edwards (four points), Lamondre Gregg (four points), Dalton Wiles (two points), and Darion Lee (two points) also chipped in offensively as the Lakers built a 43-31 halftime lead.
CCAC’s Henry York had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Latel Williams and Patrick Filson added 10 points each.
The Lakers finish the regular season with eight games in 14 days that started Thursday night when they played the Waynesburg University junior varsity in a 7 p.m. road game.
“We have quite a few games with not many calendar days remaining,” McCullough said. “We plan to take them one at a time and keep striving to play our best basketball heading down the stretch.”
Women Garrett 117 CC Allegheny County 22
PITTSBURGH — Jersey Wise outscored the Wildcats all by herself Monday night, notching a game-high 26 points and 10 assists as the Lakers rolled to their 13th win.
“Allegheny only had five players, so we ended up pressuring at the beginning with tough on-the-ball defense,” said Garrett head coach JT Lewis.
Josie Canales finished with a triple-double as she scored 17 points, hauled in a game-high 16 rebounds, and passed out 10 assists. She also came up with a game-high seven steals.
Aliyah Tucker (21 points, 15 rebounds), Josias Mickens (20 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists), Harmoni Swain (20 points), and Shay Barlow (16 points, 12 rebounds) all finished with double-doubles for the Lakers (13-3).
“We shared the ball the best we have all year and shot the 3 at a high percentage,” said Lewis. “Once again it was a team effort — everyone pitched in. After the loss Saturday (to undefeated CCBC-Essex), it was good to see them bounce back together.”
The Lakers played a 5 p.m. game at CCBC-Catonsville on Thursday night.
