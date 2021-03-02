Three games involving area teams kick off the return of high school girls basketball in West Virginia this evening.
Frankfort visits Spring Mills, Hampshire is at Berkeley Springs and Union visits Tucker County. Union tips off at 6 p.m., Hampshire at 6:30 and Frankfort at 7:30 with the junior varsity game to get things started at 6 p.m.
New for this season in both boys and girls basketball will be four classes instead of the traditional three. Along with Class A, AA and AAA, the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission approved a fourth class — AAAA — for basketball only.
For the schools involved today, Hampshire remains in Class AAA but is joined by Berkeley Springs, who was in AA last season.
No team in the area has moved up to Class AAAA. Keyser also has moved up a class from AA to AAA.
Frankfort remains a AA basketball school as is Petersburg and they will be joined by Moorefield.
Rosters and schedules for Frankfort, Hampshire and Union will appear later this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.