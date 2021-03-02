MEYERSDALE [mdash] Richard Wesley Schurg, 78, Meyersdale, died February 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Born November 2, 1942 in Midland, MD to the late Raymond and Virginia (Hunt) Schurg. Preceded in death by sons, George Schurg, Mike Wilt, and Ed Schurg. Daughter, Tina Sanne…