CUMBERLAND — It’s common for high school athletes to play multiple sports in the same school year. It’s less common to find athletes competing in two sports at the same time.
Last year, Avery Miller from Allegany won a softball state championship the same day she won two state titles in track. Blake Powell, also from Allegany, has made a name for himself in multiple sports.
Powell, a junior, is the reigning co-Defensive Player of the Year in the area as well as a First Team All-WestMAC conference and All-Area selection. He shared the Joe Rowan Defensive Player of the Year award with Eathan Ashenfelter from Mountain Ridge. Powell helped the Campers win their second region championship in school history last year and make their second state semifinals in program history.
He has also succeeded as the football team’s kicker and punter the last three seasons. Powell joined the football team as a freshman and has played on the varsity team for the last three years. He also plays basketball and baseball at Allegany.
“I don’t think it’s crazy unique for this area at least,” Allegany boys soccer head coach Blake Gaetz said. “I remember when I was in high school we had a kicker that played on the soccer team as well. But he handles it very well. He’s a standout on the football team, a standout on the soccer team. He’s always been the leader and he’s the team captain this year. He shows up with great attitude every single day to practice. Overall, you can’t really ask for a better leader than Blake Powell.”
Allegany football head coach Bryan Hansel felt it’s more unique than Gaetz. He mentioned Miller and her success in two sports earlier this year.
“He’s very committed to both,” Hansel said. “He practices soccer then gets to football. It’s really nice having him do both at the same time, same season.”
In football, Powell went 19 for 22 in extra points and 3 for 4 in field goal attempts last season. He also had 12 kickoffs result in touchbacks. His three missed extra points were all because of bad snaps.
So far this season, he’s played in two games for the Campers. He is 4 for 5 on extra points and 3 for 3 in field goals. Powell recovered a fumble against Hollidaysburg to set his team up inside the Golden Tigers’ 25. Four plays later, he hit the game-winner from 35 yards out.
“He might have single-handedly won us the game,” Hansel said. “I don’t know if he could’ve written a better night if he wanted to.”
In soccer, Powell scored three goals and had three assists last season. As of Wednesday, he has one goal and four assists in three games so far this season. He and Jace Patton have formed one of the top outside back duos in the area. Patton was also a first-team All-City selection last year.
“Him and Jace Patton, our other outside back, are integral parts of our team,” Gaetz said. “Without them, a lot of these goals tonight wouldn’t be possible because we really stress a game. Not only Blake Powell but I gotta mention Jace Patton. They kill it, they’re in great shape, they’re athletes. Not much more I can ask from an outside back.”
Hansel said he works with Powell to ensure he can fulfill his obligations to both teams.
“We try to be as flexible with him as possible,” he said. “Soccer’s his number one sport. We let soccer dictate to him where he’s gonna go. We try to flex our schedule with what works for him.”
It’s common for high school athletes to compete in several sports. Many skills learned in one sport can translate to another. Many NFL kickers have soccer backgrounds and many quarterbacks played baseball. Gaetz said he thinks it’s important for younger athletes to compete in more than one sport.
“I always say it’s nice for kids to play more than one sport,” he said. “I think it’s important for chemistry and camaraderie. I think it’s great, I wish more of these kids would play more than just soccer. A lot of them do but it’s always great to see a player on this team succeeding in another sport. I love seeing stuff like that.”
