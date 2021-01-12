FROSTBURG — John Blank and John "Slug" Armstrong continued their dominance on the golf course in 2020, with Blank topping the Golfweek Senior Amateur Legends Division (ages 70-75) and Armstrong placing second in the Super Senior Division.
Both divisions saw new champions and their two-time defending champions dethroned, as Blank unseated George Washburn and two-time champion Armstrong finished less than 200 points behind Mark Fried.
Blank, of Frostburg, had six top five finishes in 2020, half of which ended with No. 1 finishes. He won the Society of Senior Spring Classic at Abacoa Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, the Golfweek Challenge Cup at PGA National in West Palm Beach, Florida, and the Two Rivers Senior Invitational at Two Rivers Country Club in Williamsburg, Virginia.
In a year riddled with several tournament cancellations, Blank's strong showing accounted for 7,920 points in the rankings, coasting by 2018 and 2019 winner Washburn, of Frederick.
The race in the Super Senior Division was much tighter, as Armstrong, also of Frostburg, finished 169.2 points behind Fried, of Solon, Ohio, and 252.5 points ahead of third-place finisher Kevin Macy, of Tampa, Florida.
Armstrong finished with 4,600.8 points after having five top five finishes, including a victory at the Dave King Senior Invitational at Evergreen Country Club in Haymarket, Virginia. Armstrong also won the Super Senior Division crown in the Middle Atlantic Golf Associated Senior Amateur at Fountain Head Country Club in Hagerstown — that event is not a Golfweek points tournament.
Final 2020 rankings for all divisions can be found at rankings.golfweek.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.