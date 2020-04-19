MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There are those who would take a 5-7 season as a setback rather than a step forward, but that is not the way West Virginia football coach Neal Brown saw his first season as head coach of the Mountaineers.
Despite the disarray the off-season is in due to the COVID-19 pandemic that’s put a premature end to spring practice and threatens the crucial summer off-season work that must be done, Brown believes that the first steps were positive, even if they were baby steps.
There were lessons to be learned by players and coaches, and both learned them as they improved as the season wore on and closed by winning two of the final three games and were defeated by just a field goal by a strong Baylor team down the stretch.
“My takeaways from last year were that there really is a small margin for error in this league,” said Brown, who spent his previous four years as head coach at Troy, where he overcame a difficult first season and then put together three consecutive 10-win seasons.
“There’s a good amount of parity and you have to be able to win close games,” he said.
The problem is that it takes a while for a program to reach the stage of winning close games.
“Details matter,” Brown said. “There’s a fine line between getting a stop on third down and not getting a stop on third down, scoring a touchdown in the red zone and not scoring a touchdown in the red zone.
“Those areas are magnified in this league because the parity is there.”
Rather than being discouraged, Brown was actually encouraged.
“The other take away was that we grew through the year. That was shown by our buy-in into what we were doing and we played better toward the end of the year.”
“Trust the climb” was the motto and they were on their way up, but the question that lingers over the program is how long it will take to become a contender. Again, this was a question that was muddled even further by the disruption to this off-season that has thrown practice, conditioning and recruiting into a tither.
“If you look at last year, we were in every Big 12 game with the exception of Oklahoma. Oklahoma outclassed us,” Brown said when the question was put to him in a recent phone conversation.
“How quickly can you close the gap? There’s a big difference between being in games and winning games,” he said. “I probably don’t have a great answer as of right now on how quickly we can close the gap. I can say our quality of play on defense and offense got significantly better.”
He understands that there were many areas of play which need to be shored up. Most obvious, of course, is in the running game, where WVU not only didn’t have a 1,000-yard rusher, it didn’t even rush for 1,000 yards as a team.
But there are others such as getting takeaways and red zone defense, areas which Brown vows will show “marked improvement” this year.
“Are we making strides? Yes. I know that. It’s our hope that we’re one of the most improved teams in the country next year. If we do that, then I think we’ll make positive strides.”
That doesn’t mean contend for a national championship or a Big 12 championship, although those will be items that are on the wish list. It may not be as far away as you may think.
“There’s a fine line between trying to get there and being there,” Brown said. “Look at Baylor last year. They won all these close games. There’s a reason they won those close games.”
Baylor won four conference games by a grand total of 14 points, including a 29-23, triple overtime victory over TCU, finishing in the Big 12 with an 8-1 record, the only loss by three points to Oklahoma.
“They were on a mission. They had a bad year and had an average year and followed that with a really good year,” Brown said. “They were able to learn from it, got experience, had great leadership and did things that really mattered … their red zone defense, their third down defense, they got takeaways, they were able to score once they got it down there.”
These are the things Brown hopes to build upon when this season comes around.
“The teams that win close games win them for a reason. It just doesn’t happen. That’s what we have to get to. It’s about paying the price,” he said. “It’s about growing and learning from your mistakes. We had opportunities against Oklahoma State. We had a chance to win late, didn’t get it done. We weren’t ready.
“There’s steps you take as a program. You just don’t make that big jump, especially when you are playing a bunch of young guys. There’s steps you’ve got to take.”
The failures of this season weren’t just negatives.
“One of the biggest mistakes people make is that they don’t learn from mistakes, they don’t go back and evaluate what went wrong and why,” he said.
