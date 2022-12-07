CUMBERLAND — The Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase returns to Cumberland on Thursday with nine games over the course of three days at Allegany College of Maryland’s Bob Kirk Arena.
Each day features two games in National Interscholastic Basketball Conference play, with a third game featuring a local team.
The Bishop Walsh girls get things started at 4 p.m. on Thursday against Mercersburg, Pennsylvania. The BW boys then play Montverde, Florida, at 6 p.m. before Legacy Early College of South Carolina closes out the evening with an 8 p.m. showdown with Sunrise Christian out of Kansas.
Friday’s action has the same time schedule of 4, 6 and 8 p.m. with the Southern Garrett boys welcoming Brunswick to open the day, Sunrise Christian facing two-time Bob Kirk Invitational Tournament champion La Lumiere, Indiana, and Montverde closing the night out against Virginia’s Oak Hill Academy.
La Lumiere and Oak Hill square off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, followed by Bishop Walsh against Legacy at 4 p.m. and the Allegany College of Maryland men hosting Harcum College at 6 p.m. to close out the weekend.
A full preview can be found in Thursday’s print edition of the Times-News and a podcast featuring Bishop Walsh head coach Dan Prete will go live Thursday morning at times-news.com/podcasts/pressbox.
