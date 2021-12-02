CUMBERLAND — For the first time in nearly two years, elite-level high school basketball returns to the Queen City tonight as Bishop Walsh welcomes three renowned programs to Allegany College of Maryland for the Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase.
The BKIS opens play in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, which along with the Spartans includes IMG Academy, La Lumiere, Legacy Early, Montverde Academy, Oak Hill Academy, Sunrise Christian and Wasatch Academy.
Due to the slate of games being part of conference play, the former iteration — Bob Kirk Invitational Tournament — is replaced with a showcase style format where no champion will be declared over the weekend and the entire schedule is predetermined.
It will be Bishop Walsh’s first chance to show out against nationally-ranked opponents here in Cumberland since the second annual BKIT in late January and early February of 2020.
Shortly thereafter, the coronavirus began taking control in the U.S., forcing the cancellation of the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament a few weeks after the BKIT. The pandemic again canceled the ACIT in 2021.
Joining the Spartans at Bob Kirk Arena tonight through Saturday is La Lumiere, Legacy Early and Wasatch, all three of which were ranked in Wednesday’s MaxPreps National Top 20. La Lumiere is No. 7, Wasatch is 11th and Legacy Early is just inside the Top 20 at No. 19.
“I think this is such a new level of basketball coming in here where now it’s conference play,” Bishop Walsh head coach Dan Prete said following his team’s 83-52 season-opening win over National Christian on Tuesday. “So regardless of if you win or lose a game or two, you’re still playing a conference game where it’s got to be important. So it’s changed. You almost have to forget about the last game and move on to the next one because no one cares about the last game because ... it’s not the BKIT anymore where it was a tournament. So all of these games will be important down the road. So, win or lose on Thursday, you better be ready on Friday, and then the same thing on Friday, you’ve got to forget it and move on to Saturday because that one extra win might help you in the conference playoff.”
The other four NIBC teams — No. 1 Montverde, No. 2 IMG Academy, No. 3. Sunrise Christian and No. 8 Oak Hill — will meet in Florida at Montverde Academy this weekend.
Wasatch and Legacy Early will tip things off at Bob Kirk Arena tonight at 7 p.m., with the 9 p.m. game featuring the Spartans against La Lumiere.
La Lumiere is no stranger to Cumberland, having won each of the BKITs.
“I think their average winning total is 45 points or something like that,” Prete said of the Lakers. “A couple years ago Isaiah Stewart and those guys were on this court and in this gym. Now it’s a new group and they’re just as talented. I expect it to be a battle and a grind.”
The Lakers are 5-0 on the young season and have won their games by scores of 116-51, 93-46, 88-41, 92-52 and 122-49.
La Lumiere has two players in the Class of 2022 Top 100 according to the 247Sports composite rankings. JJ Starling, a 6-4 combo guard, is a 4-star recruit ranked 32nd and committed to Notre Dame. Joining him is No. 96 Kebba Njie, a 6-8 center committed to Penn State as a 4-star prospect.
In the Class of 2023, Jeremy Fears, a 6-1 point guard, is No. 26 in the rankings and committed to Illinois. Aden Holloway, who, like Fears, is a 4-star recruit, is No. 63 and currently uncommitted.
Friday’s action will see La Lumiere and Wasatch square off in the early game at 7 p.m., followed by Bishop Walsh against Legacy Early (4-1) at 9 p.m.
In January at the St. James National Interscholastic Basketball Conference Invitational, the Spartans topped Legacy, 70-58, with Ismail Habib and Jalen Miller combining for 41 points. While many of the big contributors in that game have since graduated — Miller now plays at Rutgers and Legacy’s Bryce McGowens is at Nebraska — Friday night’s matchup shapes up to be a thriller.
“They’re very athletic,” Prete said of Legacy Early. “We played them last year in the bubble. They play an aggressive style of basketball. They’re kind of very similar to us where we’re both younger but very talented. A very scary team because they can probably be similar to us where one night they look like the Los Angeles Lakers and the next night not, like us. Those teams are petrifying to play because you don’t know what you’re going to get sometimes. But from what I’ve scouted, they’re extremely athletic and their coaches do a really good job.”
La Lumiere and Legacy Early get things started at Bob Kirk Arena on Saturday at 1 p.m., with BW and Wasatch (3-0) closing things up at 3 p.m.
“Last year when we played them, it was a four-point game,” Prete said of Wasatch. “They’re again an extremely talented group of kids. They do actually have a kid from the East Coast, so they’re going to have a little fan support here, so it should be an interesting game. One of the rankings has La Lumiere No. 6, Legacy 18 and I think Wasatch seventh. So back-to-back-to-back ... that’s game four. It’s a tough schedule, but at the same time that’s what we want to do here.”
Wasatch has two players in the 247Sports Top 100 composite rankings, with Roddy Gayle Jr., a 6-4 shooting guard committed to Ohio State, ranked at No. 63 and 6-7 small forward Chris Bunch, committed to Syracuse, at No. 71.
All six of the BKIS games can be streamed on ESPN+. Tickets can be purchased at bishopwalsh.org/bkis.
