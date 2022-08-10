CUMBERLAND — The matchups for the 2022 Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase, which will take place from Dec. 8-10 at Allegany College of Maryland, have been set.
The event will feature two National Interscholastic Basketball Conference matchups a day, in addition to a local game each night.
On Dec. 8, Sunrise Christian (Kansas) and Legacy Early College (South Carolina) will do battle, and Bishop Walsh draws reigning GEICO National Champion Montverde (Florida).
The Dec. 9 matchups are between La Lumiere (Indiana) and Sunrise Christian, and Oak Hill (Virginia) and Montverde. On the final day, Legacy faces Bishop Walsh, and La Lumiere takes on Oak Hill.
In the local matchups, the Bishop Walsh girls will play Mercersburg on Dec. 8, the Southern boys will take on Brunswick on Dec. 9, and Allegany College hosts Harcum on Dec. 10.
All NIBC matchups will be televised on the ESPN network. Game times have yet to be announced.
