ELKINS, W.Va. — Frostburg State started its season on a good note, tallying two unanswered goals after an early deficit to take down Davis & Elkins, 2-1, on the road Sunday afternoon.
All the scoring occurred before the intermission. Alexis Pate and Audra Curtin were the scorers for FSU. Maria Cabal pierced the goal line for the Senators.
Curtin played a role in each of the Bobcat goals — she assisted on Pate’s conversion — picking up where she left off a season ago after a nine-goal, five-assist sophomore campaign in 2019.
The Senators struck first early on in the contest, as Cabal found the top left corner off a free kick in the fourth minute to open the scoring. However, the Senators’ lead would not last for long.
The Bobcats answered back in the seventh minute, as Pate cashed in on a rebound from a Curtin shot to level the score. Curtin was able to get one past Davis & Elkins goalkeeper Roxanne McFarlin in the 26th minute, as an intended cross from 20 yards out floated over the outstretched arms of McFarlin to give the Bobcats a 2-1 lead.
Half No. 2 saw Davis & Elkins generate much more offense than in the first 45 minutes. First-year goalkeeper Ashley Bilger was called into action early in the half, making two of her five saves within the first four minutes. Mixed in between the two saves was a shot from D&E’s Alexandra Cantarelli that struck the crossbar.
The Senators’ bad luck continued in the 73rd minute, when a Lourdes Moreno shot nailed the right post and stayed out. Bilger made one final save in the 81st minute, stopping a Lianna Smith shot to preserve the one goal advantage.
The Bobcats won the shot battle 10-9. Both teams had two corners each.
FSU makes its return to Bobcat Stadium on Friday night for its home-opener against West Virginia Wesleyan at 6 p.m.
