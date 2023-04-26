FROSTBURG — Frostburg State men’s lacrosse set several individual and team records Tuesday afternoon in Bobcat Stadium, shutting out Alderson Broaddus 32-0.
“Our guys had a phenomenal week of practice,” Frostburg head coach Steve Gartelman said. “We were trying to find ourselves four quarters, we haven’t done that. We’ve had a great year, but it hasn’t felt complete. The first quarter felt like all parties were working.”
The Bobcats (11-4) scored the second-most goals in a single game in program history, falling shy of the 35 they scored against the Battlers (0-13) in 2020.
It took nine seconds for Frostburg to find the scoreboard. After winning the faceoff, Bubba Love scored to give the Bobcats a quick 1-0 lead.
“The guys on the sideline are saying, ‘that might be the fastest goal in Frostburg history’,” Gartelman said. “Everyone contributed so it was electric to see them contribute to his goal.”
Frostburg scored 13 goals in the first and second quarters. They were both season highs for the Bobcats for goals scored in a quarter.
In the first quarter, Love, Owen McCallum and Jake Bowman each scored twice.
“The flow to move the ball around,” Gartelman said of what sparked the offense. “If you can get the ball to move, we got a lot of space. Our guys are incredible in space, the opportunity today was a little dodge, little pass and big dodge. Once they got to the backside, they went crazy.”
Parker Masters, Alex Walstrum, Matt Sharkey, Justin Hulse, Jake Sprecher, Austin Sipes and Tanner Donaldson each scored once.
Bowman scored four times in the second quarter and assisted on two more. His eight first-half points broke the Bobcats single season points record.
Bowman’s 77 points surpassed Devin Colegrove’s 71 set in 2015.
“It’s an honor, this program’s been doing great things for however many years,” Bowman said. “There’s a lot of guys that came before me, it’s an honor. The guys around me being unselfish allow me to benefit off them.”
Sipes scored three times in the quarter while Masters, Warren Evans, Love, Hulse, Tyler Dooley and McCallum added one each.
With 11 points, all in the first half, Sipes tied the program’s single game points record. He tied Shady Lane and Paul Murphy who both played in the 1970s.
Sipes had seven assists which is now second-most in a single game.
“He’s a guy that’s a burst athlete, finds his moments,” Gartelman said. “Tonight, he was riding it. He was feeding, catching and shooting. He was electric today.”
The Bobcats led 26-0 at halftime and had a 48-4 shot advantage.
McCallum scored in the third quarter along with a pair of goals from Will Hollingsworth. Frostburg led 29-0 after three quarters.
“Everybody can get a shot off,” Gartelman said. “We had a lot of shots on goal which is more impressive. We had really open, uncontested shots and that’s when they end up going in.”
Rob Tarver, Alex Walstrum and Matt Begley scored in the final quarter.
Bowman finished with six goals while Sipes and McCallum scored four. Love had three while Hulse, Masters, Walstrum and Hollingsworth scored two. Seven other Bobcats had one goal each.
Frostburg finished with a 74-16 advantage in shots. It included a 45-5 edge in shots on goal.
“We call ourselves pass-a-holics,” Bowman said. “We love passing the ball around and playing team offense. Everyone got to benefit from it, you love to see everyone eating.”
The Bobcats won 26 of the 34 faceoffs and recorded 20 more ground balls.
“In the first half, we did a great job in the faceoff,” Gartelman said. “It was about taking advantage of opportunities. When we had possession, we wanted to make sure we were using them to not give them a chance to run back against us.”
Mitch Meckley started in goal for Frostburg and played 34 minutes, saving one shot. Aidan Pierce and Nate Jones finished the game with Jones saving three shots and Pierce once.
“Those guys take a beating all throughout the year,” Gartelman said of his goalies. “It’s good for them to feel like they did their job without getting beat up.”
Noah Christopher started in goal for Alderson Broaddus. He saved 13 shots while allowing 32 goals.
The Bobcats host Roberts Wesleyan on Senior Day on Saturday at 1 p.m.
“It’ll be everything for our seniors, they deserve it,” Gartelman said of sending the seniors out with a win. “It’s a big game for us in the push for the playoffs. But it’s their last game at Bobcat Stadium, to give them a cherry on top for their career would be really nice.”
