GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Frostburg State’s men’s and women’s track and field team opened their season over the weekend at Glenville State with three wins and 26 top five finishes.
Seniors Michael Belcher and John Kerns and freshman Alyssa Mullery all were victorious during the opening meet.
Belcher won the discus throw (48.36 meters) and captured third in the hammer throw (51.13).
Kerns captured first in the hammer throw (53.16), was third in shot put (13.30) and fourth in the discus throw (42.34).
On the women’s side, Mullery posted her win in the 100 hurdles (15.69).
The men’s team posted five runner-up finishes and three thirds.
The Bobcats were second in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:26.84.
Sophomore Justin Dunklin was second in the decathlon long jump (6.20) and in the decathlon high jump (1.79).
Freshman Rondell Carlton captured second in the triple jump (12.98) and Mark Vaughns, also a freshman, was runner-up in the pole vault (3.35).
The women captured eight top five finishes, with freshmen Isabel Pereira and Morgan Mathews capturing placing third in the 5000-meter run (22:08.92) and the heptathlon javelin throw (22.14), respectively.
The Bobcats will compete on Saturday at West Virginia University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.