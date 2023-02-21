BOONSBORO — Boonsboro pulled away in the fourth quarter against Mountain Ridge to win 50-39 on Monday night.
The Miners (9-13) have lost their last three games, and six of their last eight.
It was competitive for the first three quarters. It was a one-point game at the end of the first and third quarters and a nine-point difference at halftime.
That changed in the fourth quarter when the Warriors outscored Mountain Ridge 19-9.
Peyton Miller led the Miners with 16 points. He scored six points in each of the final two quarters. Tyson Shumaker had eight points and Will Patterson scored five.
Chance Haga led Boonsboro with 12 points. He scored 10 points in the second quarter. In last year's Sept. 10 football game against Allegany, he suffered a concussion and spine injury.
Haga returned later in the season and was named a first-team All-Washington County selection as a linebacker.
EB Manhiya and Gavin Blair each scored nine points for Boonsboro.
The Miners won the JV game 45-25. Owen Bannon and Cam Lemus scored nine points for Mountain Ridge. Jacob Doughtry had 11 for Boonsboro.
The Miners, seeded No. 4 in the Class 1A West Region I playoffs, host fifth-seeded Southern on Saturday in the region quarterfinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.