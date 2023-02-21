Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Showers early with mainly sunny skies later in the day as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. High around 55F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.