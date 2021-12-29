BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Boonsboro had three players combine for 57 points, leading the Warriors past Northern, 68-47, on Tuesday at the Berkeley Springs Christmas Tournament.
Bryson Bwana led the way with a game-high 21 points, knocking down seven shots from the floor, including a 3-pointer, while shooting 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Justin Osmond and Chance Haga tacked on 18 apiece, with both making eight field goals. Haga had a pair of 3-pointers and Osmond was 2 of 2 from the stripe.
Jeff Eyler tallied a team-high 16 points for the Huskies with five field goals, four of which fell from beyond the arc, and 2 of 4 from the foul line. Ethan Sebold added 13 on six buckets, including a three, en route to being named to the All-Tournament team. Kellen Hinebaugh tacked on six points and Tyler Yoder had five.
Northern led 20-18 at the end of the first quarter, but it was all Boonsboro from there — the Warriors led 37-27 at halftime and 57-38 entering the fourth.
The Huskies (3-3) are on the road next week, traveling to Hancock on Monday before playing at Allegany on Tuesday.
