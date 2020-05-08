Bowman, Miller are co-Coaches of the Year

SHORT GAP, W.Va — Following a terrific 23-2 season and a berth in the Class AA, Region I finals, Frankfort’s Mike Miller has been named girls basketball co-Coach of the Year alongside Southern’s Rodger Bowman by 13 area coaches.
“I attribute everything that comes from our success to our girls,” Miller said. “They care about the team and getting better. It makes my job a lot easier. Our girls get all the credit.”
A season after losing two-time Times-News Player of the Year Abby Beeman, Frankfort didn’t miss a beat.
Miller’s Falcons lost just once during the regular season, a 67-66 road defeat to North Marion, the No. 1 ranked team in Class AA. After that, Frankfort won 19-straight games, culminating with a 44-38 triumph over Petersburg in the Region I, section I finals.
The Falcons relied on a senior-heavy lineup led by Makenna Douthitt, Macie Miller and Ashley Phillips. Sophomore standouts Marie Perdew and Halley Smith rounded out what was undoubtedly the best starting five in the area.
“We had a senior class that provided us with a little bit of everything,” Miller said. “Everybody had a role to fill and did it unselfishly. Our girls bought into that from the beginning. We had a group of girls that had played together for eight years.”
Douthitt was the team’s leader on the offensive end, averaging an area fourth-best 15.4 points per game, fifth-best 7.6 rebounds a contest and was the fifth-best assister at 3.2 a night.
Miller was the do-it all, Dennis Rodman-esque player for the Falcons, scoring 9.7 points with 5.2 boards a game. But what she was known for was her defensive acumen, carrying the reputation as one of the best shot blockers locally. Fittingly, she won the Times-News volleyball Player of the Year this season.
The pair of Smith and Phillips at guard each brought a different dynamic to the squad. Smith, who coach Miller thinks is every bit the defender Macie Miller is, often shut down the opposition’s best weapon. While Phillips was lethal from beyond the arc, drilling 42 three-pointers.
The final piece of the puzzle was a significant one. Perdew was second on the team with 15 points a night, and she led the team with 48 triples in only her second season at Frankfort.
One person who knows how hard it is to prepare for that team is Southern’s Bowman. The Rams fell at home to Frankfort in a thrilling contest, leading for most of the night before stumbling down the stretch.
Bowman had nothing but good things to say about Miller and his squad.
“It was nice to share it with him, they only lost two games and they beat us,” Bowman said. “They played well all year and it’s a tribute to him and his coaching staff.”
In addition to his players, Miller made sure to thank his staff.
“My staff, they do a sensational job too,” Miller said. “Great teachers, all believe in the same system. Everybody has a part to do in practice, and they’re people who understand the game.
“They gave 100% all the time and they love the kids.”
Though the season didn’t end the way the Falcons had envisioned at the start of the playoffs, a 47-38 loss to Fairmont Senior at home, Miller knows he was still a part of history as the coach of arguably the best team in school history.
“We said from the beginning, it was a state championship or it wasn’t a successful season,” Miller said. “We didn’t achieve our goal, nobody did.”
One saving grace for him is that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there wasn’t a champion. But he’s more comforted with the confidence that his seniors will move on to have successful lives after basketball, as they all graduated with 4.0 GPAs and above.
He still isn’t over the last loss of the season, but none of the best coaches are.
“It keeps me up at night, I feel an emptiness,” he said. “I feel bad for those girls because they put so much in for eight years. They’re winners in my book and they’ll be winners in life, and that’s what’s most important.”
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
