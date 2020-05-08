Bowman, Miller are co-Coaches of the Year

OAKLAND — With a 22-2 record and a trip to the girls Maryland Class 1A final four in Towson looming, it turns out the only thing that could stop Southern’s season was a national pandemic. And because of that success, the Rams’ Rodger Bowman was named girls co-Coach of the Year with Frankfort’s Mike Miller by 13 area coaches.
“If you have good players and great assistant coaches, that’s what shows,” Bowman said. “I just do what I can and try not to mess it up. We go through a lot of things in practice, and I just hope we can keep everything going.”
Southern started the year 16-0, and its lone losses in the regular season were to fellow Class 1A finalists Coppin Academy and Miller’s Falcons. The Rams decimated National Academy Foundation in the quarterfinal round 72-28, setting the stage to potentially win a second state title in three years.
“Anytime that you work hard like the girls did and you’re going to get to the state tournament, that’s something that you worked for all year,” Bowman said. “Our goal was to win our last game. Well, unfortunately, we did but it wasn’t the state championship.”
The team was led by WestMac Player of the Year Brooke Davis, who was the fourth-best scorer in the area at 15.4 points a game. With 4.2 assists a night, she was the third best distributor. That balance of scoring and passing shows how important she was leading the Southern offense, as most plays went through her.
A trio of seniors in Hannah Owens, Josilyn Evans and Laina Holler gave the Rams some much-needed experience.
Owens was a force inside, averaging 9.5 points and five rebounds a contest as the team’s only true forward. Against Coppin Academy the second time around, Owens did well against much larger bigs, as the Rams routed the opposition to enact revenge.
Evans finished the year maintaining a 7.7 points a game scoring average, and Holler tallied 7.1 points a night, shooting 92% from the charity stripe.
“You gotta have a bunch of good girls to do that, and we’ve had a great group of girls ever since I’ve been coaching,” Bowman said. “That’s a tribute to all the parents and grandparents of everybody in the community.”
Frankfort’s Miller, the other recipient of the award, believes much of the Rams’ success comes down to their system.
“The girls are taught at an early age how to play,” he said. “They have good coaches and teachers in the feeder systems.
“Southern’s always been a thorn in everybody’s side. Every year Southern is fundamentally sound. It’s an honor to share it with him. Coach Bowman does a fantastic job.”
But for all their success, the Rams season came to a screeching halt. Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 suspended the tournament before it was ultimately canceled. Bowman can’t help but wonder what could have been.
“I just felt so bad for all the players,” Bowman said. “That Thursday night, our last practice, was probably the hardest practice I’ve ever had to deal with in my life.
“Knowing that we had worked all year and the next day we should’ve been at the state tournament, and we weren’t going to get to go. It was horrible.”
The last time Southern stepped on the court, the team cut down the nets with the boys team, as both squads were set to go to states after successful quarterfinal bouts. They never got that chance. Bowman isn’t interested in silver linings, as he feels for the opportunity his players never got.
“We didn’t really think about it because there was that possibility the state had that we might get to play. They said ‘maybe in May, maybe in April.’ We just didn’t know,” he said. “Cutting down the nets was nice, but we still wanted that opportunity.
“It’s just a shame the season had to end the way it did. It’s a thing that these seniors had worked so hard toward for two seasons to get to this point. And it just doesn’t feel right.”
Though the unceremonious end put a damper on a fantastic season, Southern’s campaign was one to remember, and Bowman’s job at the helm deserves the recognition as co-Coach of the Year.
“Me getting it, that’s great, but it’s all about the girls. It’s for them,” he said.
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
