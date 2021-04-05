MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Jacob Clark and Bryceten Daubenmire were the only Frankfort players to eclipse double figures, but four other Falcons were within three points or less of doing the same in the team's 63-34 road victory Monday evening against Moorefield.
It was Frankfort's fourth-straight victory.
Clark scored a team-high 12 points on five baskets, including a 3-pointer, and 1 of 2 free throws. Daubenmire made five field goals for 10 points.
Peyton Slider and Jansen Moreland each scored nine points, Brady Whitacre added eight and Brock Robinette seven.
The Yellow Jackets' Dean Keplinger scored a game-high 13 points on five field goals, including a 3-pointer, and he was 2 of 4 from the line. Coleman Mongold added seven and Ronnie Greist had five.
The Falcons (4-6) were never challenged, leading 27-9 at halftime after a dominant 14-2 first eight minutes. They entered the final quarter up 41-16.
Moorefield (1-9) plays at Tucker County tonight and Frankfort hosts Keyser on Thursday in a tripleheader beginning with the freshman game at 4:30, followed by the junior varsity at 6 and the varsity at 7:30.
Pendleton 51
Keyser 43
KEYSER, W.Va. — After a tight first half, undefeated Pendleton shook off the dust and used a solid third quarter to give itself some breathing room in defeating host Keyser 51-43 Monday evening.
The Wildcats (7-0), playing their first game since winning at Petersburg on March 25, were led by senior Bailey Thompson's game-high 22 points. He sank nine baskets and made 4 of 6 from the foul line. Tanner Townsend contributed 10 points, Josh Alt eight and Cole Day had seven.
Derek Broadwater kept pace for Keyser with a team-high 21 points on five baskets, two 3-pointers and 5 out of 7 free throws. Seth Healy and Hunter VanPelt each scored eight points.
Pendleton led by a point, 20-19, at halftime after the first period ended deadlocked at 11-all. The Wildcats took charge in the third quarter, outscoring the Golden Tornado 16-9 to lead by eight going into the fourth quarter, where both teams scored 15 points.
Keyser won the junior varsity game, 60-40, behind Noah Broadwater's and Mike Schell's combined 30 points. Broadwater led with 17 and Schell had 13. Clayton Kisamore scored 18 for Pendleton.
The Golden Tornado (1-6) visits Petersburg tonight while Pendleton hosts Pocahontas County on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.