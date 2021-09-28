CRESAPTOWN — Isaac Scritchfield, who is nearing a personal milestone, proved to be too much for Cumberland Valley in Calvary Christian’s rematch of a key Mason-Dixon Christian Conference game Tuesday evening at Liberty Field.
Scritchfield, who is one goal away from scoring his 100th, had a hat trick in the 3-1 victory, scoring twice in the first half, and with the Eagles nursing a one-goal lead, he scored the game-decider early in the second half to avenge an earlier season 5-4 loss at the Blazers. In the process, the Eagles handed Cumberland Valley its first loss of the season.
Scritchfield’s first goal was unassisted that gave Calvary a lead it would not relinquish at 11:20.
Less than 10 minutes later, he scored on the first of Connor Gordon’s two assists to put Calvary up 2-0.
Cumberland Valley (12-1, 7-1 MDCC) responded two minutes later, at 22:30, on Wyatt Pine’s corner-kick goal and entered halftime down 2-1.
In the second half, Gordon took a cross from Luke Reed and used his chest to advance it to Scritchfield for the goal and 3-1 cushion at 15:45.
The Eagles held slight edges in shots on goal, 9-8, and corner kicks, 7-6.
Goalie Levi Carrington stopped seven Cumberland Valley shots while the Blazers’ Gabe Beckering saved six.
Calvary (12-2-1 overall, 8-2 MDCC) hosts Petersburg in a non-conference game this afternoon beginning at 4:30.
Bishop Walsh 6 Berkeley Springs 4
CUMBERLAND — Will Lapid scored four unassisted goals and assisted on another to help Bishop Walsh hold off visiting Berkeley Springs Tuesday at Brother Stephen F. Paul Stadium.
The Spartans took a quick 2-0 lead inside of the game’s first two minutes when Lapid scored first at 39:11. Jacob Rossi, on an assist from Haris Sadiq, made it 2-0 at the 38:31 mark.
The Indians, however, battled back to force a 2-2 tie. Michael Gurson, who finished with a hat trick, scored unassisted at 37:08 and less than four minutes later Berkeley Springs’ Benjamin Golden tied it with an unassisted goal at 33:34.
The game remained deadlocked until 13:14 before halftime when Lapid scored his second goal. Rossi, on Lapid’s assist, scored his second goal at 5:32 that gave the Spartans a 4-2 halftime lead.
Less than seven minutes into the second half, Lapid scored again at 33:36 putting Bishop Walsh ahead 5-2.
The Indians, once again behind Gurson, battled back as he scored unassisted goals at 25:23 and 8:44 to trail 5-4.
Lapid’s last goal iced the game with 43 seconds to play.
Bishop Walsh outshot Berkeley Springs 30-13 and led in shots on goal, 15-7. The Spartans had seven corner kicks to the Indians one. Goalie Kaden Burkett made three saves for the Spartans and the Indians’ Carden Beal made nine stops.
The Spartans (6-3-2) visit Hampshire Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
Mountain Ridge 5 Northern 0
FROSTBURG — Tanner Lohnas had a hat trick and the Mountain Ridge defense only allowed Northern one shot attempt in a dominating shutout victory Tuesday evening at Miner Stadium.
Lohnas scored the Miners’ first three goals including both in the first half that were unassisted and gave Mountain Ridge a 2-0 lead. His first score came at the 15:53 mark and the second was 3:48 before the break.
He scored just seconds into the second half on assist by Brady Gray at 39:22.
Walker Barclay scored almost six minutes later on an assist from Mason Reed at 33:26 and Will Haberlein closed the scoring on an assist from Reis Howard with 5:07 left in the game.
The Miners dominated in all phases of the game, leading in shots on goal, 26-1, and in corner kicks, 16-1.
Mountain Ridge goalie Eathan Ashenfelter made one save while Northern’s Tyler Yoder stopped 12.
The junior varsity also pitched a shutout, defeating Southern 5-0 behind two goals and an assist from Ethan Deriso and scores from Blaine Austin, Kevin Wagner and Landon Sweitzer. Sean Strawderman, Gavin Clayton, Ryan Piasecki and Jordan Wengerd also had assists.
Brycen Ritchie and James DeCarlo each had a save for Mountain Ridge and Southern’s Hunter Glotfelty stopped three shots and Allen Keefer two.
Moutain Ridge (6-1) hosts Fort Hill tonight at 7:30 while Northern’s game with Allegany has been canceled.
