CRESAPTOWN — Luke Reed and Isaac Scritchfield each scored three goals as Calvary Christian overcame a quick Faith goal on its way to a 10-1 victory Friday at Liberty Field.
“The difference was we had back a couple of players that were unvailable to us,” said Calvary coach Wes Reed. “But that’s the world we live in now.”
Faith led 1-0 50 seconds into the game when Slyane Asah took the ball and raced up the sideline, getting the ball past for the score.
“We were caught flat-footed on that,” Reed said.
It took a while for the Eagles to get warmed up, but once they did they took off.
Connor Gordon, who assisted on two goals, tied the game at 17-minute mark on an unassisted goal.
Luke Reed scored the next two goals on assists by Scritchfield (18:26) and Gordon (21:00).
Scritchfield scored on an assist by Tristan Minick (33:00) and Reed Jackson, on a feed by Jordan Franklin (38:00), gave Calvary a 5-1 lead that stood at halftime.
The onslaught continued early in the second half as Reed scored on a header from a corner kick by Scritchfield 2:30 in.
Scritchfield scored the next two goals, the first on an assist by Reed (8:15) and then by Gordon (16:03).
Levi Zewatsky and Ben McGrew closed out the scoring on assists by Levi Carrington (29:00) and Jessie Michael (38:00)
Calvary, who is playing today in the Allegany tournament at Greenway Avenue Stadium, dominated in shots 26-8 and led in corners, 4-0.
Carrington made seven saves while Faith’s Elijah Hobbs and Colan Fallier combined to stop 16 with Fallier grabbing nine.
The Eagles (6-2) visit New Life in Fredrick on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Bishop Walsh 2 Fort Hill 1
CUMBERLAND — Will Lapid’s second goal with a little more than 11 minutes remaining gave the Spartans the victory over city rival Fort Hill Tuesday evening at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Lapid’s first goal prevented a scoreless first half with an unassisted goal at the 2:56 mark.
Fort Hill tied it at 23:32 in the second half on Quinn Cohen who scored on a free kick.
Lapid’s game-winner was a penalty kick at 11:14.
Bishop Walsh outshot Fort Hill 17-13 with the Sentinels having nine on goal and the Spartans’ eight. BW led 4-1 in corner kicks.
