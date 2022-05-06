KEYSER, W.Va. — Sammy Bradfield threw a five-inning no-hitter against Bishop Walsh to lead No. 5 Keyser to a 17-0 win on Thursday.
Bradfield struck out 10 and walked one, needing just 68 pitches to go the distance. The victory, Keyser’s sixth in seven games, pushes the Golden Tornado’s record to 13-7.
Keyser needed just eight base hits to generate 17 runs, utilizing nine free passes and three Bishop Walsh errors to garner the run-rule victory. Noah Broadwater hit safely twice to lead the Tornado charge, and Jullian Pattison doubled.
Elijah Houdersheldt took the loss for Bishop Walsh.
Keyser faces Grafton to open the Class AA, Region I, Section 2 playoffs on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Clear Spring 4 No. 2 Mtn. Ridge 1
FROSTBURG — No. 2 Mountain Ridge loaded the bases to bring the winning run to the plate in the seventh with one out, but Clear Spring got out of it to hand the Miners their fifth loss in six outings on Thursday.
Blazers closer Kannon Shives came on in the bottom of the seventh with one out with runners on first and second, and he plunked his first batter to load the bases. However, he registered a strikeout and threw a groundout to short for the win.
Hutson Trobaugh, a 6-foot-4 lefty committed to Radford, picked up the win after allowing one unearned run on four hits in 4 2/3 frames of work, striking out eight and walking three.
Bryce Snyder (Frostburg State) took the loss for the Miners after he allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits with two Ks and a walk in 5 1/3 innings pitched. Lyle Baker tossed 1 2/3 scoreless frames out of the bullpen.
Bradyn Speir led the Mountain Ridge line-up with a pair of singles. Damien Pittsnogle doubled and singled for Clear Spring.
Mountain Ridge (9-6) hosts Fort Hill (3-10) on Monday at 4:30pm.
No. 3 Northern 10 Albert Gallatin 5
ACCIDENT — Despite being out-hit, No. 3 Northern took advantage of seven Albert Gallatin walks on Thursday to push its winning streak to six games.
Albert Gallatin opened to a 2-0 lead after scoring on a pair of errors in the second inning. Northern plated four in the third, with Chance Ritchey walking with the bases loaded and Kellen Hinebaugh collecting the go-ahead tally on a two-run single.
Northern added two runs in the fifth, and, after Albert Gallatin scored three in the sixth to claw within 6-5, Ritchey struck a two-run double and the Huskies added two additional insurance runs in the sixth to pull away for good.
Northern, which was out-hit, 7-6, was led by Ritchey’s three-RBI day. Hinebaugh drove in two runs, and Logan Miller and Tyler Yoder tallied a ribbie each.
Luke Ross picked up the win, allowing five runs (one earned) on seven hits with a walk and a strikeout in six innings of work. Myles Uphold tossed a scoreless inning of relief to shut the door.
Nate McCusker and Caleb Matzus-Chapman doubled for Albert Gallatin. Matzus-Chapman was the losing pitcher.
Northern (14-4) is at Southern (9-10) on Monday at 4 p.m.
In junior varsity action, Northern swept Southern, 10-2 and 12-2, on Saturday.
Cole Folk was the Game 1 winner, fanning 11 and walking one in 6 2/3 innings pitched, during which he allowed six base hits. Folk singled and drove in a pair, and Bradley Strubin singled and knocked in a run.
For Southern, Ben Lohr hit an RBI double, Jacob Harvey singled twice and Wyatt Rush singled and drove in a run.
In the 12-2 Northern win in Game 2, Liam Stewart was the winning arm, allowing just two hits and fanning seven to once walk.
Kyle Broadwater singled three times and tallied two RBIs, Alex Knauff singled and drove in a pair, Folk had an RBI single and Liam Stewart doubled. Braxton Warsaw drove in a pair on a double for Southern.
The Northern JVs (8-1) were supposed to face Southern again on Saturday, but that matchup was canceled due to inclement weather.
Calvary 4 Grace 2
HAGERSTOWN — Braden Rhodes pitched a gem and tallied three base hits to help Calvary edge Grace on Thursday.
Rhodes was the winning arm; he surrendered two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings of work, fanning seven and issuing three base on balls. Noah Robinette got the save.
Rhodes singled three times and scored in the first inning; Levi Carrington singled twice and drove in a run; Robinette singled; Luke Reed singled and scored in the fourth; Josh Howsare and T.J. Deal singled; and Jesse Michael and Eli Leith both scored in the first.
Calvary, which out-hit Grace, 9-6, and left 10 runners on base. Grace stranded seven.
Jaeden Peterson took the loss for Grace on the bump. Logan Black singled and doubled and Peterson doubled.
Calvary (6-5 overall, 4-2 Mason Dixon Christian Conference) is at Heritage on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Moorefield 6 Hampshire 4
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Moorefield overcame a late deficit to beat Hampshire on Thurday and end a four-game skid.
The Yellow Jackets were down 4-2 entering the fifth when Bryce Hines doubled to plate a run and Branson See notched a go-ahead two-RBI two bagger. Karson Reed tacked on an insurance run in the sixth with a run-scoring single, and Michael Cost retired the Trojans in order in the seventh for the win.
Cost went the distance, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks in seven innings pitched. Hampshire starter Collin Hott was tabbed with the loss.
Alex Hott and Cohen Mowery both had two-RBI singles for Hampshire in the third inning.
Hampshire (9-16) is at Washington on Tuesday to begin the Class AAA, Region II, Section 2 playoffs. Moorefield (12-13) hosts East Hardy (8-16) to begin Class A, Region II, Section 1 postseason play.
Hedgesville 9 Frankfort 6
HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — Hedgesville broke a 6-all tie in the sixth and Jaxson Ruest shut the door in the seventh to down Frankfort on Thursday.
Yadnael Rivera-Sosa notched the go-ahead hit, a two-RBI single with one out up the middle. Hayden Kimball drove in another insurance two batters later with two away with a single.
Ruest picked up the win, tossing 5 1/3 scoreless inning of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts and one walk. Frankfort led 6-0 after the top of the second, but Hedgesville scored the game’s final nine runs.
Peyton Clark homered and drove in four runs to lead the Falcons. Cam Lynch was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Lane Lease singled, doubled and drove a run in and Noah Raines doubled.
Frankfort (9-12) hosts Berkeley Springs on Monday at 5 p.m. to begin its Class AA, Region I, Section 2 postseason slate.
East Hardy 7 Tucker County 0
BAKER, W.Va. — Noah Sager pitched a two-hit shutout, and East Hardy beat Tucker County on Thursday for its fifth win in seven games.
Sager struck out nine and walked two in the seven-inning performance, and Brandon Jones notched two hits and drove in two runs to lead the offense. Dawson Price was also 2 for 3 with an RBI.
