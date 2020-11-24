McHENRY — Northern Garrett High School graduate Bradie Moore continues to be successful in the classroom as well as on the field.
At midterm, Garrett College’s 2020 First Team Academic All-American, a right-handed pitcher, from Lonaconing, is close to another 4.0 with a very difficult workload.
“Bradie’s consistent effort in the classroom and on the field has been tremendous. He is on pace to earn his associate degree in business administration this spring and plans to transfer to a four-year school,” said Lakers head baseball coach Eric Hallenbeck, who is entering his 17th year at Garrett.
“He’s had visits and has had a couple of offers at the DII level. Whoever is fortunate to get Bradie will have a tremendous student, athlete, competitor and person.”
