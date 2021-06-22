Frankfort's Brady Whitacre PVC Player of the Year

FRANKFORT’S BRADY WHITACRE

 Ken Nolan/Times-News

SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Do-it-all Frankfort catcher, pitcher and shortstop Brady Whitacre was named Division I Player of the Year by the conference’s coaches; Hampshire took home the team title and head coach Chad VanMeter top coach honors.

Though the Trojans finished the season 9-15 overall, they went 4-0 against PVC schools Frankfort and Keyser. Hampshire topped the Falcons, 6-1 and 15-5, and the Golden Tornado, 11-6 and 8-6.

The Trojans led the way with four representatives on the All-PVC squad: catcher Grant Landis, pitcher Wes Landis, and infielders Cohen Mowery and Alex Hott.

Whitacre helped Frankfort (12-12) to the conference’s best postseason success. The Falcons beat Berkeley Springs twice and Grafton to go a perfect 3-0 in their section before dropping a pair in the Region I finals to North Marion to finish just short of the Class AA state tournament.

Joining Whitacre from Frankfort on the all-conference team were Peyton Clark and Ben Nestor.

Keyser brothers Darrick and Noah Broadwater made the squad for the Golden Tornado.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video