CUMBERLAND — A dominant second half led by Dalyn Brandon propelled Allegany College to a convincing 101-62 victory over Southern Maryland Wednesday at Bob Kirk Arena.
“One of the biggest takeaways from today is the buy-in from everybody on the team,” Allegany head coach Tommie Reams said. “In the first half, we showed some flashes of what we could be. But we weren’t committed to the X’s and O’s. We weren’t quite committed to our defensive strategy.”
The Trojans (10-4, 4-1 NJCAA Region 20) scored 63 points in the second half. The Hawks (4-5, 1-3 NJCAA Region 20) cut it to four in the first half but failed to stop Allegany in the second half.
“In the second half defensively, amping up the energy, making the correct rotations really allowed us to apply pressure. The buy-in and attention to detail in the second half was a huge takeaway,” Reams said.
The Trojans led 9-2 early with five points coming from Tyson Oghene. Oghene scored 17 points for Allegany in the game. He had a huge first half with 14 points including four shots from beyond the arc.
Tekao Carpenter scored 11 in the first half and 21 overall. Carpenter hit four shots from beyond the arc in the game.
“Those guys shoot the ball really well and they can really space the defense,” Reams said of Oghene and Carpenter. “What it does is early in that game, they went zone. With a little bit of ball movement, we were able to hit several 3s early.”
Trailing 19-8 midway through the first half, Southern Maryland responded with a 9-2 run to cut their deficit to four.
“Defensively, our rotations really broke down,” Reams said. “We were giving up way too many dribble drives. Our game plan coming in was make them shoot the three, make them shoot contested jumpers. I don’t know if we were tired or didn’t communicate well, breakdowns led to them scoring.”
Allegany ended the first half on a 17-13 run to lead 38-30. The Trojans came out of the locker room on fire in the second half scoring 10 straight points.
“We knew there were some things we could do to get the ball to the right players,” Reams said. “At halftime, we really emphasized making the right cuts offensively.”
Eight of the points during the run came from Brandon. After scoring four points in the first half, he took over in the second half with 26 and finished with 30 points.
“To open the second half, we executed a nice set where Tyson Oghene gets the ball in the paint facing to shoot,” Reams said on what got Brandon doing. “The defense collapses and he kicks to a wide open Dalyn Brandon who hits the catch-and-shoot three.”
Brandon had three ferocious dunks that got the bench and crowd off their feet. Midway through the second half, he finished off an alley-oop dunk off a pass from Brandon Hilliard. Hilliard also had a big dunk on a one-handed tomahawk right over a defender.
One of the factors for the Trojans were turnovers. They forced three steals in the first four minutes of the half and several more in the final 20 minutes.
“Our guys absolutely competed on the defensive end,” Reams said. “I thought a lot of our offense in the second half came from the defensive side of the ball. Our pace of play picked up because of that.”
Allegany had all the momentum and went on several big runs. They went on a 18-2 run followed by a 13-0 surge later in the half.
The Trojans were looking to surpass the 100-point milestone in the final minutes. After missing some dunks and putting up some tough shots, they surpassed it with about 10 seconds left. Bewan Balle-Bunza hit a three that was his second in the final two minutes of the game.
“When you have a big lead, what it does is make you wanna make the next play,” Reams said. “We always talk about next play mentality, no matter what happens on the previous play. That’s a lot easier when you’re seeing things go the right way, it’s that snowball effect.”
For Southern Maryland, Melvin Davis scored 12 points. Diallo Barry had nine while Darius Fletcher scored eight.
The Hawks host Washington Adventist on Thursday at 6 p.m. Allegany hosts Harcum on Saturday at 6 p.m. It’s the final game of the Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase that began Thursday, featuring some of the top high school talent in America.
Many of the participating players have high-major offers, including Bishop Walsh’s Mike Williams, who committed to LSU earlier this year.
“It’s absolutely wonderful, the BKIS sees six of the top 25 teams nationally come here to Bob Kirk Arena,” Reams said of the significance of Allegany hosting the tournament. “Some of the best high school basketball in the nation is played right here in our backyard. Getting those types of teams to our campus is a wonderful thing. With ESPN+ streaming all these games to be seen all over the world, it really allows Cumberland and Allegany College to shine.”
