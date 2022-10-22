CUMBERLAND — With an injury at quarterback, Cayden Bratton responded — just as he and the Allegany Campers have done for much of the season.
Bratton, entering the game as the area’s leading rusher, took snaps out of the Pistol for much of the night with Brody Williams injured, scoring three touchdowns to lead No. 4 Allegany to a 28-13 win over Northern on Friday night at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
“I thought they were great the first half, offensively and defensively,” Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel said. “Other than some problems getting plays in, I think we executed as well as we could have.
“But we didn’t come out in the second half. We had that 28-0 lead and I think our kids kind of let their foot off the gas. You get that lead, you’ve got to finish it, and I don’t think they finished the second half. That’s something we just talked to them about: when you’re there, you’ve got to finish it out.”
Williams injured his ankle in last week’s 19-16 win over Keyser and did not suit up Friday night, with every Allegany offensive snap being taken by Bratton.
The senior tailback led the way with 17 carries for 132 yards and was 2 of 3 for 59 yards through the air.
“We worked Dae Dae (Smith) some at quarterback during the week at practice,” Hansel said. “Obviously, you saw Bratton for the whole game, we didn’t use Dae Dae for the under center stuff. Bratton was great for what we asked him to do, other than the interception, which just needed touch. For a kid that hadn’t played there before, I thought he did great.”
“Bratton is a pretty tough runner, that’s why he leads the area in rushing,” said Northern head coach Phil Carr. “He’s pretty elusive and he runs with some power. He doesn’t always look the part of a power back, but he runs hard and he’s elusive.”
The Campers forced three-and-outs on the Huskies’ first two drives, with Bratton scoring on touchdown runs of five and one yards for a 14-0 Allegany lead with 1:01 to go in the opening frame.
“Just disappointing first half again,” said Carr. “We just weren’t tackling. We were getting whipped up front and we were scared of that. Offensive and defensive lines, we were just getting handled. And our backers and the second level guys weren’t making tackles.”
The subsequent Northern drive carried over into the second quarter, with the Huskies picking up their first first down with a 24-yard pass from Luke Ross to Kyle Broadwater on third-and-13 from the Northern 17.
After another big gain on third down, with Ethan Sebold securing a 27-yard pass from Ross on third-and-6, the Huskies were faced with a fourth-and-5 at the Alco 23. That was when Clay Brode came around the edge and sacked Ross for a turnover on downs.
Jacob Salonish picked up an 18-yard gain on an end-around on the first play from scrimmage to jumpstart an Allegany drive that spanned 71 yards on nine plays and chewed up 6:13 on the scoreboard. Salonish capped off the drive with a 19-yard run, with Blake Powell’s point-after try making it 21-0 with 1:11 to play before the break.
“I think Jacob was really good in the reverse game,” Hansel said. “I think they responded well for us. … We’ve got to spread out the wealth a little more moving forward. I thought they responded well, we just got to keep asking more from them.”
The Campers took the ball to start the second half and bolted down the field in quick order. Headlined by a 42-yard catch by Salonish, Bratton got his third touchdown on a five-yard run at 8:12 in the third for a four-touchdown lead as Powell finished a perfect 4 for 4 on PATs.
That was when Allegany put things in cruise control, according to Hansel, as Sebold picked up a 42-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage to get into Allegany territory from the Northern 20.
Nine plays later, Sebold mushed his way across the goal line on a two-yard run for Northern’s first points at 2:55 in the third.
Allegany appeared to have its fifth consecutive scoring drive in the works, but Adam Durr came up with an interception at the Northern 35 to keep momentum on the Huskies’ side.
After Northern turned it over on downs at the Allegany 5 with just over seven minutes to play, the Huskies forced a three-and-out and got the ball back with 4:36 to play.
The Huskies put the score at its final when Sebold threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Kellen Hinebaugh, with Wally Brands booting the PAT with 51 seconds remaining.
The ensuing onside kick went out of bounds, and Allegany kneeled out the clock to move to 6-2 and winners of five straight.
Both teams move into rivalry week and the final week of Maryland’s regular season.
Northern (3-5) travels to Garrett County rival Southern (1-7) for the first meeting on the Rams’ new turf. Southern leads the all-time series 37-28-2.
“You take nothing for granted … nothing for granted, at all,” Carr said of next week’s matchup. “We’ve got a lot of tape on them from a lot of teams. We’ve studied and studied. The kids haven’t (studied) that much because we try to go one game at a time with them. But I’ve been looking a lot.
“They do some good things. They’ve got some kids up front that if we don’t come out and play, they’ll give us problems. … They’ll be ready to play. It’s a rivalry game. You take nothing for granted. We just need to go take care of our business, and that’s our focus this week.”
Allegany will be the visiting team next Saturday when it takes on cross-town rival Fort Hill (6-1), which will be the 100th meeting between the two schools. Fort Hill leads the series 63-32-4, with Allegany’s last win against the Sentinels coming in the 2009 playoffs. The Campers’ last Homecoming win was in 2007.
“That’s a good football team, man,” Hansel said of the Sentinels. “That’s a really good football team. We’ve got to mix it up. We have to have under-center stuff, in the Pistol, mixing it up. We can’t just sit back there with Fort Hill’s speed and the way they play and the way they scheme and think it’s going to be the same thing, because it’s not. So we’ve got to be better, we’ve got to be better as a staff.
“Hopefully, in our weekend meetings we can get after it and come up with a plan that gives our kids the best chance to compete and succeed. That’s what we’re going to do and hopefully our guys continue to check egos and do what they’ve done all year for us.”
